The Last Laugh re-imagines the lives of three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes, starring Bob Golding as Eric Morecambe, Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse.

There isn't enough laughter in the world. That may always have been true but never more so in 2025.

So there can't be much better than an evening jam-packed with comic genius, rib-tickling classic jokes and facial expressions that make you laugh uncontrollably without really knowing why.Brits love their comedians.

We worship at the altar of their punchlines, build them up to become household names and expect them to take us from the depths of despair to roaring laughter in a blink. The idolisation can come at a price though and little thought is given to what is going on in their lives behind the goofy smiles, moments of madness and silly walks.

The Last Laugh brings three greats of British comedy - Eric Morecambe, Tommy Cooper and Bob Monkhouse back to the stage with all their best bits alongside a heavy dose of real life. Played by Bob Golding, Damian Williams and Simon Cartwright, the likenesses are uncanny. Are we sat reminiscing in 2025 or back in their dingy changing rooms of the 80s?

This might be wishful thinking but, while pushing towards the end of my 40s, I did feel as if those slightly older than me would better remember the punchlines of these legends of comedy. This was reflected in the age of the audience, as well as a few of the self-deprecating jokes from the stage. But I really needed a night of unfiltered silliness and the laughter never stopped.

If truth be told, it crossed my mind to leave at the interval when it became clear that the second-half was a question and answer with the cast. If I had, the joke would have been on me. The session was hilarious, entertaining and makes you fall in love with all three characters a little bit more.

If you are from Sheffield, you will know that the city is gripped by its own love affair with Damian Williams. He is one of the Steel City's most adored adopted sons and has captivated hearts through the Lyceum's panto for more than 10 years. He can't put a foot wrong in Sheffield eyes and this performance on cemented his reputation.

This trio are all played by comic actors who utterly adore those they study and have built careers through their starry-eyed portrayals of them. That might sound a bit much if you don't carry the same level of devotion - and I certainly hadn't when I walked through the doors of the Lyceum. But by the time we left, I was all set to dedicate the rest of my week to searching out the funniest Tommy Hill jokes and the best Morecambe & Wise sketches. To share that magic with future generations long after the three greats have passed, what greater compliment could there be?

The Last Laugh is at Sheffield's Lyceum theatre until Saturday, and then on tour across the country.