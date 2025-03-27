The most meaningful Mother's Day flowers based on 'secret Victorian language'

A Mother's Day bouquet by Prestige Flowers

A flower expert has revealed the perfect stems to gift this Mother’s Day based on a secret Victorian language that’s gaining a resurgence.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floriography is the language of flowers and assigns a meaning to every individual bloom.

In the Victorian era - a period known for being rather restrictive - it allowed people to express their emotions through the symbolism assigned to flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to English Heritage, there is evidence Queen Victoria and Prince Albert used flowers to demonstrate their love for each other.

Elise Harlock of Prestige Flowers, said: “Floriography is a really nice way of adding another layer of meaning to your bouquet as it allows us to express what we want to say through the meaning assigned to different flowers.

“For Mother’s Day it allows the gifter to use different stems to explain why their mum means so much.”

Pink carnations

If you’re a fan of tradition, the classic pink carnation is for you. The flowers make an excellent choice as they demonstrate gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elise explained: “There’s no better way to say ‘thank you’ than with a pink carnation. They will often be found in Mother’s Day bouquets because they stand for love and gratitude.

“Carnations can stand alone or be paired with complimenting flowers such as baby’s breath to make gorgeous bouquets for Sunday, March 30.”

Pink and white roses

While red roses are synonymous with romance, pink and white versions of the popular stem hold different meanings.

“Pink roses are said to stand for admiration while white roses mean pure love, making them both a perfect choice for Mother’s Day,” said Elise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They look great on their own but can also be combined with each other or with other popular varieties to make gorgeous, show-stopping bouquets.”

Yellow roses

If your mum is your best pal, there’s no better flower to gift than a yellow rose. Elegant and cheerful, it tells the recipient you value their friendship.

Elise said: “One of the most commonly-known flower meanings is that of the yellow rose. It has long been associated with friendship and the bright colour is sure to make the recipient smile.

“Other suitable flowers to convey friendship include sunflowers, daffodils and yellow tulips.”

Pink lilies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large, colourful and often fragrant, lilies are a classic favourite. For Mother’s Day, pink varieties of the popular stem are sure to put a smile on mums’ faces.

Elise said: “Pink lilies mean love, admiration and femininity, making them a perfect choice. They can be paired with roses for a gorgeous-looking arrangement.”

White tulips

Bright and bold tulips are associated with love and affection and make a perfect gift to herald the start of Spring. However, white varieties of the popular stem are said to hold a particular meaning.

Elise explained: “White flowers often symbolise purity and innocence, perhaps the pure love from a child to a parent. White tulips in particular are said to show forgiveness or can be sent as an apology, marking new beginnings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prestige Flowers is proud to be the UK’s most reviewed online florist, delivering more than 10 million gifts nationwide. It is dedicated to sustainability and partners with UK flower farms who share their commitment.

It also teams up with extraordinary charities including Barnardo’s and Cancer Research UK, having raised more than £700,000 in charitable donations for a number of different causes.

For more information visit prestigeflowers.co.uk