The office kettle is officially cancelled

As hybrid working reshapes office life, a surprising new marker of workplace culture is emerging: the speciality coffee machine. And not just any coffee - we’re talking premium, barista-quality brews that fuel productivity and connection.

Once upon a time, a kettle in the corner of a breakroom signalled a functioning office. Tea bags, instant coffee, a splash of milk - enough to keep things ticking over. But in 2025, that whistling relic of British office life is starting to sound like a red flag for employees.

According to new research by workplace coffee company Thrive London, 60% of employees say they still only have access to a kettle at work - a stat that reads more like a cry for help. The company’s study of over 1,000 British office workers reveals that a lack of decent coffee is not just disappointing, it’s actively damaging to morale, wellbeing and productivity.

In contrast, 82% of employees say access to good coffee improves their mood and output. And 70% claim chats around the coffee machine are the most social moment of their day.

It’s a sign of the times and of a quiet revolution brewing in workplace culture as more people head back to the office.

“Coffee machines are the new water coolers,” says Claire Hancock, Thrive London. “They’re where the small, spontaneous interactions happen - the ones that build trust, spark ideas and make people feel like they belong.”

A New Standard for the Modern Workplace

The shift isn’t just about taste; it’s about what coffee represents. In an era defined by hybrid working, employee burnout, and a growing demand for wellbeing at work, something as simple as good coffee has become a powerful symbol of whether an employer gets it.

Thrive London, which has just rebranded under the leadership of sisters Clare and Emma Hancock, is at the forefront of this change. The company has rapidly grown to become London’s fastest-growing provider of B2B coffee solutions, working with premium roasters like Grind and Caravan to bring café-level experiences into the office.

Coffee Is The New Office Cultural Cornerstone

What makes this trend interesting is that it goes far beyond caffeine. Premium coffee is becoming shorthand for a new kind of workplace ethos - one that prioritises human connection, environmental impact, and emotional intelligence over simply getting things done. Coffee is the small thing that powers the big things: connection, creativity, culture

And for employers? It’s a relatively low-cost way for an employer to show a team that they care especially when bonuses, budgets and in-person time are all in short supply. There’s a reason people queue for a £4 flat white on their commute. We all want that moment of pleasure, that little ritual.

The Kettle, Relegated

In this new landscape, the humble kettle is looking increasingly out of place. A leftover from the rigid 9-to-5 era, it now risks signalling a company that’s stuck in the past. One that hasn’t kept up with how people actually work — or what they value.

“When your team has access to nothing more than a kettle, it sends a message,” says Clare at Thrive. “It says ‘just get on with it’ instead of ‘we want you to feel good here.’”

The companies embracing this new philosophy are already seeing results. Thrive’s clients range from creative agencies to national co-working chains, and the feedback is clear: better coffee = better culture.

If coffee is how you start your day — it’s also how your company can start a new chapter. One that puts people, purpose and pleasure back on the office menu.

And if your team is still queuing up at the kettle? Maybe it’s time to make a change.