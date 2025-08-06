The one piece of advice you need this summer according to a sleep expert

A sleep expert has revealed that a natural mattress protector is the key to keeping cool as temperatures rise

As days grow longer, the evenings lighter and temperatures rise, many of us find our sleep patterns shifting. But what is the single best thing you can do for better sleep during the summer months?

According to Chris Tattersall, sleep expert and managing director of natural bedding brand Woolroom, a mattress protector is the single most important item to help you beat the summer heat while you sleep. Specifically, the material your mattress protector is made from is the most crucial aspect in the search for a cool night’s sleep, with the key being natural fibres.

As temperatures soar, protecting your sleep quality is more important than ever, as we still need the same amount of zzz’s to recharge our bodies at night. Below, Chris shares further insight and offers simple tips for achieving restful and restorative sleep even as temperatures rise.

How to keep cool as you sleep

As temperatures soar, achieving deep sleep is more than important than ever to make sure you're getting the zzz's needed for your body to recharge.

Invest in a breathable mattress protector

Your mattress protector might be the hidden culprit for restless summer nights, especially if it's made of synthetic materials. Sitting directly under your body, your protector can trap heat and moisture if it doesn’t allow air to flow through.

I would argue that a wool mattress protector and wool pillows are the two most important bedding items when it comes to battling the heat. These are the first layers your body comes into contact with, so you want to prioritise natural materials for these items.

A natural mattress protector creates a breathable, moisture-wicking layer between you and your mattress. If your mattress is made from or synthetic materials, such as memory foam, a wool mattress protector will help keep your temperature regulated by drawing heat and moisture away from your body.

Limit light exposure

Summer evenings stay lighter for longer, and while that can boost your mood and motivation during the day, it can be disruptive for your sleep as it interferes with your body’s wind-down cues in the evening. To support your production of melatonin, the sleep hormone, try to dim your bedroom lights at least an hour before bed. Opt for warm lighting and avoid screens one to two hours before bed where possible, as blue light from devices mimics daylight and can keep your mind alert when it should be slowing down.

Sleep on your side

The position you sleep in affects not only your comfort, but also your temperature. Sleeping on your side reduces the surface area of your body in contact with your mattress and bedding, which will help minimise heat build-up. It’s a simple switch, but can be surprisingly effective on hot nights.

Let the hot air out

Keeping a steady airflow through your bedroom is crucial for healthy sleep. The optimum bedroom temperature for sleep is 18 degrees, so keep your curtains closed during the hottest hours of the day, then open windows once the sun has passed. This allows cool air to flow in rather than trapping hot air from the day. A fan, or a ceiling fan set to rotate anticlockwise, can then help to keep cool air moving around through the night.

Choose breathable bedding

Possibly the biggest gamechanger for combating the heat, is the material your bedding is made from. Synthetic and down and feather bedding can trap in heat and moisture, making for an uncomfortable sleep. Instead, opt for natural, temperature-regulating bedding, such as a light 2-5 tog wool duvet or wool mattress topper. Wool’s fibres are breathable, naturally transporting moisture away from your body and releasing it back into the air, keeping you cool and dry all night long.

Research conducted by Woolroom with the University of Leeds scientifically proved that wool transports moisture 43% more effectively than polyester, and 67% more than feather/down and cotton over eight hours, giving you a 25% deeper and more regenerative night’s sleep

Dress for success

Similarly to the above, the material of your sleepwear matters more than you might think. I would always recommend natural, breathable materials like cotton, linen or merino wool in a loose-fitting style to avoid anything feeling tight or trapping heat against your skin. Steer clear of socks too. Your feet play a big role in regulating your temperature and covering them can prevent your body from cooling down.

Ditch the devices

Electric devices are a hidden culprit for heating your room. Just one laptop generates 50 watts of heat, and that doesn’t include the light from the monitor or the fan that cools the processor. If you can, keep your bedroom a device-free zone, something I recommend year-round anyway for overall sleep quality. At the very least, I would advise switching off and unplugging any electronics you aren’t using an hour or two before bedtime.

Keep the cold water close by

A hot water bottle doesn’t need to stay in the cupboard until winter. Fill yours with cold water and pop it in the freezer for a couple of hours. As you prepare for bed you can place it between the sheets or keep it by your side throughout the night. Keep a cold glass of water near your bed to stay hydrated and bring down your internal temperature if you do wake during the night.