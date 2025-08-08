‘The one thing petite people shouldn’t wear', says fashion mogul of 50 years

Summer is in full swing – and with it comes weddings, BBQs and other social highlights. This might inspire the urge to assess your style choices and invest in staple pieces. While drawing inspiration from seasonal events like Wimbledon and Royal Ascot is a fun, fabulous way to inspire a wardrobe refresh, there’s one important thing to consider – your height.

So much fashion advice speaks to shape – like elongating the torso with V-necked tops, avoiding oversized items if you have an hourglass figure, and creating curves with ruching and ruffles.

However, there is another major fashion factor being ignored. What if the real saboteur of your silhouette isn't the cut of your clothes, but rather what's printed on them?

Well, that is exactly what Ronnie Benattar – fashion expert at luxury retirement villages brand Audley Villages – says after a five-decade long fashion buyer career for major high street brands. Her extensive experience in the fashion world means she has unrivalled insight on timeless tactics to complement every frame. So, here’s Ronnie’s hot take for people with a petite frame:

Above: Ronnie Benattar, fashion mogul of over 50 years.

“After decades of dressing for my height of 5’2”, there is one print in particular that a smaller person ought to avoid wearing – large floral patterns.

“They’re popular for their striking colours and differing designs but can easily swallow up someone of a smaller stature.

“Big, bold patterns can visually break up the body, making it harder to achieve a long, streamlined silhouette.”

“The visual perception created when there are multiple major focal points essentially fragments your silhouette, as the eye hops from one section of the pattern to the next. This of course then completely overshadows a petite person’s naturally smaller lines.”

If you aren’t quite ready to separate from your loud prints, the industry insider says:

“SMALLER patterns like delicate florals or subtle prints can also still be flattering for petite individuals, so long as the look doesn’t become too overpowering.

“My advice would be to just think objectively while trying patterns on and to prioritise how you look in the clothing ahead of how much you like the item on the hanger”.

Luckily, there are multiple alternatives to keep your outfits feeling fun, interesting and summery while still abiding to this timeless style advice.

Ronnie continues:

“If you’re on the shorter side, consider a neater, structured look where accessories can do most of the talking”.

“Statement accessories can provide the wow factor that often people aim to achieve with big patterns. So, why not invest in an attention-grabbing necklace or some bright or bold sunglasses to complement your look?

“Alternatively, play with monochrome looks, providing the effect of an elongated, unbroken line through your frame. Experimenting with different clothing items in the same colour family can create that visual interest while also maintaining tonal unity and lengthening the silhouette.”

She concludes:

“No matter the time of year or occasion, latest fast fashion craze or micro-trend, lean into what you feel most confident in. Objectively, there are patterns that really flatter some frames, but your preference – and therefore happiness – comes first. That’s the most impactful fashion choice you can make.”