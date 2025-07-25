The Ramblers charity shares top 10 walking tips for summer

Waling As A Family

From seasoned ramblers to those just starting out, these 10 top walking tips from Rebecca Birrane, at the Ramblers, are here to help you enjoy walking this summer.

As the warmer weather inspires more people to head outdoors, the Ramblers, Britain’s walking charity, has launched its new Walking Tips and Advice Hub, helping walkers of all abilities feel safe, confident and well-prepared for their next adventure.

RAMBLERS’ 10 TOP WALKING TIPS FOR SUMMER 2025

1. Plan Your Adventure and Share the Fun

Coastal Summer Walking

Planning your walk is part of the excitement and allows you to explore new areas with confidence this summer. Once you’ve decided on your route, whether it’s a quick loop or a longer ramble, letting someone know your plan gives you peace of mind, so you can simply focus on enjoying the views!

2. Learn New Map Skills For More Freedom

There’s nothing more empowering than knowing where you’re headed. Learning to read a map opens up a world of off-grid adventures, and our Beginner’s Guide to Navigation makes it simple and fun to get started. It’s also more reliable than a phone, as a map will never run out of battery!

3. Dress for Success from Sunshine to Showers!

Reading A Map

The British weather loves surprises, and even in the summer, sunshine is never guaranteed, so dress in comfy layers and pack that waterproof just in case. Supportive shoes will keep your feet happy, especially when the terrain gets a little more wild.

4. Walk Kind and be a Friend to the Countryside

A little countryside know-how goes a long way, and our How to Be a Friend to Farmers guide is the perfect place to learn more. Be sure to stick to paths, leave gates as you found them, and keep dogs close on a lead, as this is how we help protect these beautiful places for everyone to enjoy.

5. Soak Up The Coast with Confidence

Walking this Summer

Coastal summer walks are the perfect way to enjoy everything the seaside has to offer, and Britain is home to one of the longest coastlines in Europe, offering diverse landscapes, wildlife, and historical sites. Our Top Tips for Coastal Walks page has lots of helpful advice to get the most out of your coastal adventure. I recommend that you always check the tide times, wear grippy shoes, and give cliff edges plenty of space, so you can relax and enjoy every windswept, wonderful step.

6. Pack Your Bag well to Fuel the Fun

Snacks and water help keep up energy levels, especially on a hot summer’s day, so even if you’re just out for a quick loop, I suggest you pack more than you think you’ll need, because you never know when you’ll want to turn a short stroll into a mini-adventure. A basic first-aid kit is always a good call, especially with little explorers in tow.

7. Turn Walks Into Family Adventures

Walking with children? Try making up a story on the route based on what you see, play games to keep them engaged, or even plot out a treasure hunt. To keep everyone smiling, start with short, circular routes with plenty to spot along the way. Our Guide to Planning the Perfect Family Walk for every generation has lots of handy tips and inspiration.

8. Walk Light, Leave No Trace

We’ve all heard of ‘take only photos, leave only footprints’, but it’s a simple and handy reminder to tidy up any litter on your walk, follow any fire risk advice, and keep a respectful distance from wildlife. It’s the best way to keep our beautiful British landscapes thriving for generations to come.

9. Know Where You Stand (Literally!)

A glance at the Countryside Code in England and Wales and the Scottish Outdoor Access Code gives you the confidence to explore with care. It’s nice to educate children so they know their rights and learn how to walk respectfully, so the whole family can enjoy roaming freely and responsibly this summer.

10. Walk Together

Group walks are where connection meets adventure. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a total beginner, joining a Ramblers walk is a brilliant way to explore new places, meet friendly faces, and feel the mood-boosting magic of walking. The summer is the perfect time to get started with so much to see and do! Your walking community is waiting, and our handy search tool will help you find a group walk near you.

Rebecca Birrane, Head of Programmes at the Ramblers said: “This new Walking Tips and Advice Hub is all about helping people feel confident, informed and inspired. Think of this as your invitation to explore. With a bit of prep, a splash of curiosity and a comfy pair of shoes, taking a simple summer walk could open the door to so many new adventures. Whether you’re planning a family day out, trying trail walking for the first time, or simply want to make safer and more respectful choices, our tips and advice offer something for everyone.”

Throughout summer 2025, the Ramblers will be sharing new resources, how-to guides, and campaign content across their website and social channels, helping thousands more people enjoy the outdoors safely, respectfully and with confidence.