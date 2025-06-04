The six legendary watches that made James Bond tick

Watches2U Founder Danny Toffel says Bond has influenced the watch market.

As fans await news of who will play the next James Bond, experts have delved into the iconic timepieces that have played a starring role in the franchise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

007’s face might have changed over the years, but his watch taste has always been top tier.

His suave personality, womaniser ways and signature martini order are part of Bond’s characterisation, but fans have always had a stand-out appreciation for the agent’s impeccable style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Toffel, founder of Watches2U, said: “Bond has worn some truly iconic timepieces over the years, and has been a real market influencer.

Bond was a Rolex man in the original books.

“Paying homage to the books, keeping up with latest tech and reflecting Bond’s stylish but practical character have all been considered when choosing 007’s accessories.

“And it has shone a spotlight on some of the best models out there, many of which achieved icon status, thanks to featuring on 007’s wrist.”

Rolex Submariner Ref. 6538

Worn by Sean Connery in Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963) and Goldfinger (1964)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omega has been the franchise's brand partner since 1995.

Mr Toffel said: “This classic dive watch is often referred to as ‘James Bond Submariner’ and is synonymous with 007’s rugged yet refined persona.

“Ian Flemming was known to wear a Rolex Explorer and in the books, he describes Bond’s watch as a Rolex Oyster Perpetual so the brand seems an obvious choice for the inaugural films.

“The Submariner has a distinctive big crown and its lack of crown guards set it apart visually.”

Seiko Digital Watches

Roger Moore’s Bond had a modern persuasion when it came to his wristwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seiko 0674 LC was front and centre in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977),Seiko M354 Memory Bank Calendar in Moonraker (1979) and Seiko G757 Sports 100 in Octopussy (1983).

“Bond wearing a digital watch in the 70s and 80s reflected the era’s fascination with futuristic tech,” Mr Toffel said.

The franchise has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge trends, and at that time digital watches were high-tech gadgets, of course MI6’s top spy had to have one.”

“The Seiko models worn by Moore had features like a scrolling display and memory for storing data. Compared to Bond’s other wristwear, Seiko is a more affordable brand, which sets its feature apart from the luxury Swiss brands like Omega and Rolex.”

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GoldenEye (1995) saw the first appearance of an Omega watch, worn then by Pierce Brosnan, the start of a long partnership.

Mr Toffel from Watches2Usaid: “The Seamaster is a serious piece of kit. It’s water resistant to 300 meters and known for its durability, precision and style. It has a coaxial escapement mechanism designed to improve reliability.

“Another key feature is a helium escape valve, only really needed by professional divers, but Bond could get himself into all sorts of situations.

“Since 1995, the Seamaster has been on Bond’s wrist, and Omega have released limited editions to celebrate the long-standing collaboration.”

Other notable Bond watches:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton Pulsar P2 2900 - Another notable digital timepiece worn by Roger Moore in the opening scene of Live and Let Die (1973). Using LED to show the time, the Pulsar P2 was a technically advanced watch for the early 70s.

Breitling Top Time - Thunderball (1965) shows Sean Connery sporting a Breitling, adapted by Q to feature a Gieger counter to detect radiation.

TAG Heuer Professional Night Diver Ref. 980.031 - Worn by Timothy Dalton in The Living Daylights (1987) before the Rolex made one last appearance in License to Kill (1989).