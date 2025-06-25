The surge of personalisation: Why private number plates are booming

Number plates such as 4BRJ are worth many thousands of pounds

From subtle initials to witty puns, private number plates have become Britain’s favourite automotive accessory. Fresh figures released by the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) show transactions rocketing from about 500,000 in 2014 to more than 1.2 million in 2024 – a 140 percent surge in just ten years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Revenue Powerhouse

Personalisation is more than just a style choice; it’s also a major contributor to public revenue. In the five years leading up to March 2025, private plate sales generated nearly £1.2 billion from 2.6 million transactions—almost one-third more than the previous five-year period. Since the DVLA began offering private number plates in 1989, the programme has brought in over £2.9 billion.

DVLA auctions are a key component of this success, bringing in £49 million in 2023 alone. These auctions offer exclusive and highly desirable registrations that often spark competitive bidding among collectors and enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Record-Breaking Prices

While most plates start at a modest £250, some fetch astonishing sums. The infamous “25 O” plate was sold by the DVLA for £518,480 and is currently valued at around £750,000. In the wider marketplace, dealers are listing rare registrations for up to £6.5 million. These eye-watering prices are usually driven by short formats, recognisable initials, or wordplay, and the extreme scarcity of such combinations.

Why Drivers Love Them

There are several compelling reasons why UK drivers are embracing personalised plates.

First, they’re a form of personal identity—people use them to express their name, business, or even a personal slogan. Second, many view them as investment assets. Like art or rare whisky, the right registration can grow in value over time.

Third, private plates help conceal a vehicle’s age, particularly with dateless or Northern Irish formats that omit year indicators. This can give an older car a more modern appearance. Finally, they serve as effective mobile marketing tools. Many businesses use customised plates on fleet vehicles to boost brand recognition on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the System Works

The DVLA is the sole official body for issuing and regulating private number plates in the UK. Buyers can purchase plates through fixed-price online listings, timed e-auctions held roughly every six weeks, or three in-person auctions hosted each year for the most exclusive “cherished” registrations.

Once a plate is bought, the DVLA issues either a V750 certificate (for a new registration) or a V778 retention document (for a plate that’s already been used and removed from a vehicle). These documents allow individuals to keep a plate without assigning it to a vehicle for up to ten years.

The transfer fee for assigning a plate has remained fixed at £80 since 1983, offering stability and affordability even as prices have climbed.

To stay compliant, all private plates must follow strict regulations regarding font, spacing, and layout. Plates must use the approved typeface (BS AU 145e), adhere to exact spacing, and avoid any format that could mislead regarding the age or origin of the vehicle. Misuse can result in MOT failure, fines up to £1,000, and in extreme cases, permanent withdrawal of the registration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Different Price Tiers, Different Buyers

Private plates appeal to a wide range of people across various price points. Entry-level plates between £250 and £1,000 are common as gifts for new drivers or as personal treats. In the mid-range (£1,000–£10,000), buyers typically look for meaningful initials, short names, or eye-catching combinations. Prestige plates priced from £10,000 to £100,000 are popular with business owners, luxury car drivers, and those wanting to make a bold statement. At the top end, collector-grade plates costing over £100,000 attract high-net-worth individuals seeking rarity and long-term value.

Five Smart-Buying Tips

To make a smart investment in a private number plate, start by researching previous sales to gauge realistic prices. Shorter plates tend to be more desirable and have better resale potential. Combinations with one letter and one digit, such as “A 1,” are considered the holy grail.

Always check certificate expiration dates and renew them on time to avoid complications or extra fees. Finally, make sure to buy from a DVLA-accredited dealer to avoid issues with fake or misrepresented registrations.

Looking Ahead

With the rise of electric vehicles, car subscriptions, and social media influence, private number plates are becoming even more popular. Experts predict annual sales could surpass 1.5 million by 2027. Whether you're buying as a gift, a personal signature, or a long-term asset, one thing is clear: the UK’s appetite for bespoke vehicle registration is stronger than ever—and only growing.