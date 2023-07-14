Telling news your way
The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches 2023: 50 best beaches in the UK including Weymouth and Woolacombe

The 15th edition of the The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches have been revealed including Weymouth and more

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
46 minutes ago

The best 50 beaches in the UK have been revealed courtesy of the 15th edition of The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches. All 50 listed have been visited and inspected within the past eight weeks.

Despite being the 15th edition, this is the first reader-nominated edition of the best beaches guide. Readers were invited to tell the publication of their favourite beaches and the selection process began in early May.

The whole process took a month in total. There was an 11-point checklist that a beach was judged on, including, cleanliness, accessibility, car parking facilities, lifeguards, hygiene levels at loos and showers and whether the beaches are dog-friendly.

Perhaps the most important assessing point was water quality. This is due to the high number of significant pollution incidents reported during 2023. Only beaches rated “excellent” by the Environment Agency have made the list.

