User (UGC) Submitted

New research has revealed the UK areas searching for divorce lawyers the most, with Oxford coming out on top.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford is the area searching for divorce lawyers the most, with the highest search rate per capita.

Edinburgh and Worcester take second and third, respectively.

Leeds and Birmingham round out the top five.

The study by family law firm Reiss Edwards analysed data from Google on over 350 keywords relating to divorce lawyers and solicitors and measured this against populations of UK towns and cities to see which had the highest searches per 100,000 people.

The UK areas searching for divorce lawyers the most

Rank Location Population Average monthly keyword searches Keyword searches per 100,000 population 1 Oxford 116,199 159 137 2 Edinburgh 514,990 619 120 3 Worcester 105,465 117 111 4 Leeds 536,280 567 106 5 Birmingham 1,121,375 1,157 103 6 Brighton 199,291 205 102.9 7 Reading 174,820 178 102 8 Cheltenham 132,265 134 101 9 York 154,105 155 100 10 Wolverhampton 234,025 231 99

It found that Oxford is the area searching for divorce lawyers the most. There are on average 159 searches for divorce lawyers each month. For a population of 116,119 people, this comes out to 137 searches per 100,000 people, the most of any UK area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming in second place on the list is Edinburgh. The Scottish city sees around 619 searches a month made for divorce lawyers, and for a population of 514,990 people, this comes to 120 searches per 100,000 people.

Worcester takes third place on the list, with 111 searches for divorce lawyers a month per 100,000 people. There are on average 117 searches made a month in the city, for a population of 105,465 people.

Fourth place on the list goes to Leeds. The city sees around 567 searches for divorce lawyers made each month, and for a population of 536,280 people, this comes out to 106 searches per 100,000 people.

Rounding out the top five is Birmingham. For a population of 1,121,375 people, it sees around 1,157 searches for divorce lawyers each month, coming out to 103 searches per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the findings, Amar Ali, managing director of Reiss Edwards said, “There are many factors which may be driving an increase in searches across these areas specifically, which might include economic pressures, relationship challenges, or demographic trends. Additionally, while large cities like Birmingham have the highest number of total searches which is to be expected, smaller areas like Oxford and Worcester have a higher concentration of searches per capita. This data highlights that divorce support may not always be readily available and that more and more people are going to the internet for answers.”

This information was provided by https://reissedwards.co.uk/