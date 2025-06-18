The UK's favourite pizza topping is finally revealed in new ranking

Pepperoni is revealed as the most beloved pizza topping, with 8,682.50 searches a month. Anchovy pizza is second with 4,786.67 monthly searches, whilst chicken pizza is third with 3,014.17 average monthly searches Google search data for 50 of the most popular toppings was examined to determine the results

A new study has revealed the favourite pizza toppings in the UK, with Pepperoni taking first place.

Fire pit specialists FirePit.co.uk analysed the number of monthly searches in the UK for 50 different pizza toppings, including terms such as "[x] pizza", "[x] pizza topping" and "where to buy [x] pizza".

1. Pepperoni

Pepperoni has an average of 8,682.50 monthly searches in the UK. The cured meat is a type of salami, made from pork or a combination of pork and beef. Paprika and chilli are the main spices found in pepperoni, but it can also contain black pepper, garlic, and mixed herbs.

2. Anchovy

Anchovy has 4,786.67 average monthly searches. A small, oily fish, anchovies are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, making them highly beneficial for both your body and your brain. Their salty, umami-packed flavour makes them a bold but tasty pizza topping.

3. Chicken

Chicken is searched for an average of 3,014.17 times a month. This extremely versatile meat can be used several ways and combined with a variety of flavours. One of the most popular, is a BBQ pulled chicken pizza, with peppers and onions.

4. Pineapple

In the UK, Pineapple has an average of 2,303.33 monthly searches. The tropical fruit is commonly paired with ham to create the classic Hawaiian pizza, combining both sweet and salty flavours.

5. Mozzarella

Mozzarella is searched for, on average, 2,015.00 times a month. Made of cow or buffalo milk, this semi-soft cheese is known for its subtle flavour and stretchy texture when melted. It is the main component of the classic Margherita pizza.