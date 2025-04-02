The UK’s most beautiful fishing spots revealed in new study

Fisherman

With a mini heatwave hitting the UK this week, it’s time to make the most of the Great Outdoors.

And when it comes to the Great Outdoors, anglers will be pleased to know that the UK is home to some of the finest fishing locations for scenic views - but where are they?

To answer this question, the team at House of Bruar have taken a seedlist of the UK’s most popular fishing destinations, and ranked the top 10 most attractive according to the number of Instagram hashtags tagged to each location.

These are the spots that made it to the top ten…

River Avon, Hampshire - 108,813 hashtags

The source of the River Avon starts in Wiltshire and travels over 40 miles until it reaches the English Channel at Christchurch. With numerous picturesque towns and villages to stay at both up and downstream of Salisbury, you're spoilt for choice. With so much beauty on display, it's no surprise that this destination has seen over 100,000 Instagram hashtags in total.

Barbel Alley, River Severn, Shropshire - 106,354 hashtags

Many consider the River Severn to be one of the best fishing rivers in the UK due to its large number of fish and the specimen sizes that accompany them. With over 100,000 hashtags on Instagram, Barbel Alley is considered one of the most renowned spots for a successful day on the river's bank.

River Tyne, Northumberland - 92,302 hashtags

While the River Tyne is mainly known for its salmon fishing, the availability of sea trout in the river is also not to be overlooked. With them frequently feeding throughout the day, they can often be caught when salmon fishing, too. Receiving over 90,000 hashtags, it's clear that this river is recognised for far more than just its catch potential. From its industrialised riverbanks in and around Newcastle-upon-Tyne to the open mudflats of Ryton, the Tyne has plenty to offer those looking for a fishing spot filled with natural beauty.

River Trent, Nottingham - 57,218 hashtags

With 57,000 hashtags on Instagram, the River Trent Embankment — or "the Steps" as they are known locally in Nottingham — is the ideal place for roach, bream, dace, perch and barbel angling.

There is plenty of opportunity to sightsee and test out the river banks, too. At Trent Bridge, you can fish on both sides of the river, with the south bank allowing you to fish upstream all the way up to just past Wilford Suspension Bridge. On the north bank, you can fish slightly further to just past Wilford Toll Bridge.

Horseshoe Lake, Gloucestershire - 35,979 hashtags

Horseshoe Lake is located on the edge of the Cotswolds, meaning there's plenty of sightseeing to be done there, too, if you are making the trip over a few days. Take a walk down the Thames path, famous for its appearance in the opening scenes of the Olympics, or explore the local wildlife at the Cotswold Wildlife Park.

With over 35,000 hashtags, this picturesque fishing point is renowned for its greenery and scenic picnic areas—making it a great place for a long day out on the water.