The UK’s most Instagrammable National Parks revealed for 2025!

The Lake District

Travellers seeking stunning scenery, outdoor experiences, and the chance to spend time in nature to relieve stress have made the UK's national parks more popular than ever.

The travel eSIM provider Holafly has compiled Instagram data to identify the UK's most visited national parks by the number of hashtags.

They looked into all 15 of the UK’s national parks, to find the most Instagram-worthy destinations to help nature lovers and adventurers plan their next visit.

The UK’s most Instagrammable National Parks:

Lake District, England - 5,120,000 #’s Peak District, England - 2,985,500 #’s Northumberland, England - 1,844,900 #’s Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park, Wales - 1,823,662 #’s New Forest, England - 1,206,000 #’s Dartmoor, England - 1,197,000 #’s Yorkshire Dales, England - 1,018,000 #’s Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons), Wales - 681,331 #’s South Downs, England - 597,000 #’s Cairngorms, Scotland - 506,000 #’s Exmoor, England - 416,400 #’s North York Moors, England -244,900 #’s Pembrokeshire Coast, Wales - 154,600 #’s Broads, England - 79,800 #’s Loch Lomond & The Trossachs, Scotland - 6,740 #’s

Key insights:

With more than 5.1 million hashtags, the Lake District National Park in England comes in first place. It continues to be a popular destination for photographers and nature lovers because of its breathtaking lakes, stunning hills, and charming villages.

