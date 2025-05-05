These council areas have the highest garden planning approval rates in England

Elliott Brookes, Partner, Property Disputes Team at B P Collins

New research has named Knowsley, Barnsley, and South Tyneside Council areas as the top three in England for garden planning approval rates. The findings come whilst approvals in England decline.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thinking of turning your garden dreams into reality? You might want to check your postcode first. New research by GTSE, a leading retailer in garden, DIY, and trade supplies, has revealed the council areas where residents are most likely to have planning permission granted for garden projects - and in some areas, this is more likely than others.

Knowsley, Barnsley and South Tyneside, came out on top, with more than 90% of garden-related applications approved in 2024. This is higher than the national average, with 65% of applications approved across England’s 30 Metropolitan Councils.

Tom Armenante, Director at GTSE said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allotment

“Our research found that gardeners in some areas are having a much smoother experience with planning approval than others. Knowsley came out on top with a 94% approval rate, followed closely by Barnsley and South Tyneside, which both have approval rates of above 90%.”

Tom continues,

“Stockport came fourth in our findings, with approvals at 89% and also had the highest total number of gardening requests granted by the council last year. This also translated to the highest number granted when taking into account population size - 158 requests were granted in total by the Council, which equates to 54 approvals per 100,000 people.”

Top 10 Councils for Granting Garden-Related Planning Permission

UK Garden

(Percentage approved in 2024)

Knowsley Borough Council - 94% Barnsley Borough Council - 93% South Tyneside Borough Council - 91% Stockport Borough Council - 89% Salford City Council - 86% St Helen's Borough Council - 85% Bury Borough Council - 84% Sunderland City Council - 84% Solihull Borough Council - 83% Wolverhampton City Council - 81%

This insight comes as demand for ambitious garden transformations continues to grow. From garden offices and summerhouses to outdoor kitchens and eco-conscious landscaping, homeowners are getting creative, and navigating the complex planning process is now a key part of many projects.

Whilst some regions have high approval rates, the data also shows a 13% year-on-year drop in garden-related applications being approved (2023 and 2024 data). Overall decisions are also down by 10%, suggesting that homeowners may be facing longer wait times or increased scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why GTSE teamed up with Elliott Brookes, Partner, Property Disputes Team at B P Collins, to share expert advice for those considering starting a new garden project this spring.

Here’s What You Need to Know Before Getting Started on Your Next Garden Project

1. Know Your Boundaries

Before picking up a shovel, make sure you know exactly where your property ends and your neighbour’s begins. If you're working near fences, hedges, or shared walls, double-check ownership and avoid encroaching on someone else's land; this can save you from disputes later.

2. Check Your Deeds for Restrictive Covenants

Some properties are bound by legal covenants that limit what you can build or how you can use outdoor structures. For example, your deeds might prohibit outbuildings or limit the use of a garden room as an office. Always check for these restrictions before making design decisions or starting any gardening work.

3. Look Out for Tree Preservation Orders (TPOs)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re planning to prune, cut down, or plant trees and hedges, check with your local authority first. Trees may be protected by a TPO, and certain hedges or older trees in front gardens can be restricted too, especially in conservation areas. It is best to check with the local authority.

4. Know When Planning Permission Is Required

Some changes may seem minor but still require planning permission. You may not think you need permission, but there are common renovations like adding height to fences or laying new hard surfaces that actually require Local Planning Authority sign off. For example, fencing in your back garden that separates your garden from your neighbour’s can be a maximum of two metres (6.5 feet) in height, and this includes any trellis topper.

5. Plan for Delays and Budget Surprises

Even with the best-laid plans, projects can run into timing and cost issues. Set aside a contingency fund and factor in possible delays to permission approvals or unexpected legal checks.

6. Get Expert Support Early

Use your local planning portal to speak to a planning officer, reach out to a property and disputes solicitor or hire a landscape architect with experience in permissions. Submitting clear, detailed plans from the start can avoid back-and-forths that waste time and money in the long run.

7. Consider Your Neighbours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk to your neighbours before work begins, as their objections can stall or stop your application from going through. Think about how your project might affect their privacy or light, and consider adding planting or screening to soften the impact of any changes visually where possible.

With a bit of preparation and clear communication, garden projects don’t have to be a planning headache. Good design and clear communication can help smooth the way to a successful application, avoiding costly delays, fines and possible dealings with the courts.

For more insights into garden projects and planning requirements, visit GTSE.co.uk.