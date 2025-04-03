These three Gloucestershire venues named in top 10 of UK’s most popular wedding venues, according to Instagram

These three Gloucestershire venues named in top 10 of UK’s most popular wedding venues

If you’re tying the knot and dreaming of a wedding that’s as picture-perfect as it is memorable, look no further. From sweeping manor houses to leafy city gardens, the UK is brimming with stunning venues just waiting to be the backdrop of your big day. But have you ever wondered which UK wedding venues are actually the most popular on Instagram or which locations newlyweds can’t resist tagging in their wedding snaps?

A recent study by Rare Carat has revealed the UK’s most photogenic wedding venues, analysing Instagram hashtag data from over 250 locations to rank the most popular and visually captivating spots for tying the knot.

These are the venues that couples simply can’t stop sharing on social media, whether it’s for their fairytale-like settings, lush gardens, grand architecture, or charming rustic details. The number of hashtags associated with each venue reflects how frequently it's featured in wedding posts, offering a glimpse into the places that make the biggest visual impact online.

Three of the venues ranking in the top 10 all hail from Gloucestershire, underlining the county’s enduring appeal as a wedding hotspot for couples seeking rustic charm with a countryside backdrop.

Cripps Barn, in sixth place with 22,900 hashtags, is a beloved barn-style venue known for its exposed beams, weathered stone walls, and relaxed, informal vibe. It’s perfect for couples after a laid-back yet beautifully styled celebration.

Just behind in seventh place is Elmore Court, a 750-year-old manor house in Gloucester with 22,300 hashtags. This venue fuses historic grandeur with a modern, eco-conscious ethos, complete with a sustainably built event space known as The Gillyflower. Its timeless interiors and sweeping views make it a favourite for couples who want to tread lightly on the planet without compromising on elegance.

Stone Barn, also in Gloucestershire, takes eighth place with 19,900 hashtags and offers a more intimate setting, featuring open fireplaces, flagstone floors, and a snug, welcoming atmosphere. It is ideal for cosy, romantic gatherings.

The top five venues reflect the diverse range of wedding styles UK couples are embracing, from greenhouse gardens to stately homes. Petersham Nurseries in London leads the pack with 49,800 hashtags, thanks to its lush, floral-filled greenhouse setting and effortlessly romantic atmosphere. Second-placed Hatfield House in Hertfordshire (38,700 hashtags) provides fairytale elegance with Jacobean splendour, while third-placed Ashridge House (34,100 hashtags), also in Hertfordshire, is all about regal interiors and grandeur fit for royalty. Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire (28,200 hashtags) brings Georgian glamour and sweeping parkland to the mix. Fifth-placed Barbican Conservatory (23,300 hashtags) offers a quirky, tropical escape in the centre of London.

Rounding off the top 10 are two London-based gems that prove you don’t need to leave the city to find beautiful backdrops. In ninth, Dulwich Picture Gallery racks up 16,900 hashtags with its blend of high culture and striking architecture. This is ideal for arty couples wanting a venue with a twist. And in tenth, Chelsea Physic Garden earns 15,800 hashtags for its serene, flower-filled setting in one of the capital’s oldest botanical spaces. These final two entries bring a touch of elegance and greenery to the cityscape, offering peaceful and picturesque options without heading for the countryside.

Top 15 (out of 250) most popular wedding venues in the UK on Instagram:

Rank Venue Tags 1 Petersham Nurseries, London 49,800 2 Hatfield House, Hertfordshire 38,700 3 Ashridge House, Hertfordshire 34,100 4 Hedsor House, Buckinghamshire 28,200 5 Barbican Conservatory, London 23,300 6 Cripps Barn, Gloucestershire 22,900 7 Elmore Court, Gloucester 22,300 8 Stone Barn, Gloucestershire 19,900 9 Dulwich Picture Gallery, South East London 16,900 10 Chelsea Physic Garden, London 15,800 11 South Causey Inn, Stanley 15,300 12 Albert Hall, Manchester 13,400 12 Colshaw Hall, Peover Superior 13,400 14 South Farm, Royston 13,200 15 Leez Priory, Essex 12,900