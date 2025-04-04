This breathtaking venue situated in Essex named in top 15 of UK’s most popular wedding venues, according to Instagram

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re tying the knot and dreaming of a wedding that’s as picture-perfect as it is memorable, look no further. From sweeping manor houses to leafy city gardens, the UK is brimming with stunning venues just waiting to be the backdrop of your big day. But have you ever wondered which UK wedding venues are actually the most popular on Instagram or which locations newlyweds can’t resist tagging in their wedding snaps?

A recent study by Rare Carat has revealed the UK’s most photogenic wedding venues, analysing Instagram hashtag data from over 250 locations to rank the most popular and visually captivating spots for tying the knot.

These are the venues that couples simply can’t stop sharing on social media, whether it’s for their fairytale-like settings, lush gardens, grand architecture, or charming rustic details. The number of hashtags associated with each venue reflects how frequently it's featured in wedding posts, offering a glimpse into the places that make the biggest visual impact online.

Taking the fifteenth spot with 12,900 hashtags is the breathtaking Leez Priory in Essex, a Tudor mansion steeped in history and set within 40 acres of rolling parkland. This award-winning venue offers a truly regal setting, complete with a sweeping driveway, grand towers, and a picturesque inner courtyard that looks like it’s been lifted straight from a period drama. Once an Augustinian priory, the building has been lovingly restored to host elegant weddings filled with charm and character. From its stunning Great Hall to the tranquil lakes and manicured lawns, Leez Priory provides endless photo opportunities for couples seeking a classic, fairy tale-style celebration. It’s no wonder so many brides and grooms have taken to Instagram to share their special day at this magnificent Essex gem.

The UK’s top 10 most Instagrammable wedding venues showcase an impressive mix of styles and settings. Topping the list is Petersham Nurseries in London with 49,800 hashtags, offering a dreamy greenhouse vibe perfect for nature-loving couples. Not far behind is Hatfield House in Hertfordshire (38,700 hashtags), a historic estate rich in Jacobean elegance, followed by the regal Ashridge House (34,100 hashtags). Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire lands in fourth (28,200 hashtags) with its Georgian grandeur, while the tropical Barbican Conservatory (23,300 hashtags) rounds out the top five as a leafy oasis in the city.

Spots six through ten highlight the UK’s love for countryside charm and culture. Cripps Barn (22,900 hashtags), Elmore Court (22,300), and Stone Barn (19,900) all fly the flag for Gloucestershire with their rustic and historic appeal. In ninth place, Dulwich Picture Gallery (16,900 hashtags) brings a dash of cultural sophistication to the list, while Chelsea Physic Garden (15,800 hashtags) in tenth offers botanical beauty and tranquillity in the heart of London. Together, the top 10 venues prove that whether you prefer a grand estate or a wild garden, the UK is full of wedding spots worthy of the ‘gram.

Top 15 (out of 250) most popular wedding venues in the UK on Instagram:

Rank Venue Tags 1 Petersham Nurseries, London 49,800 2 Hatfield House, Hertfordshire 38,700 3 Ashridge House, Hertfordshire 34,100 4 Hedsor House, Buckinghamshire 28,200 5 Barbican Conservatory, London 23,300 6 Cripps Barn, Gloucestershire 22,900 7 Elmore Court, Gloucester 22,300 8 Stone Barn, Gloucestershire 19,900 9 Dulwich Picture Gallery, South East London 16,900 10 Chelsea Physic Garden, London 15,800 11 South Causey Inn, Stanley 15,300 12 Albert Hall, Manchester 13,400 12 Colshaw Hall, Peover Superior 13,400 14 South Farm, Royston 13,200 15 Leez Priory, Essex 12,900