This common manoeuvre is the most dangerous for British motorists

Waiting to turn right is the most dangerous manoeuvre for motorists, with cars 16.8% more likely to be in a collision while performing this manoeuvre than the average for all vehicles. Waiting to turn left is second, with cars 16.6% more likely to be in a collision while waiting to turn left, and turning right is third, with cars 16.4% more likely to crash doing this. Car drivers should be especially wary of HGVs changing lanes, motorcycles overtaking on the offside, and vans reversing, as these are the most dangerous manoeuvres for these vehicle types.

A new study has revealed that waiting to turn right is the most dangerous manoeuvre for British motorists.

By analysing Department for Transport vehicle collision data, car accident lawyers Jones Whyte identified the UK’s most dangerous manoeuvres for car drivers between 2019 and 2024. The study also found the most dangerous manoeuvres for each vehicle type and which vehicles are most likely to be in a collision when performing each manoeuvre.

“Waiting to turn right might not seem to be very dangerous, after all, it is such a routine thing to do while driving. However, the statistics show it is the most dangerous manoeuvre for motorists,” commented Stephanie Hutton, Partner at Jones Whyte. “This increased danger is because you usually need to cross at least one path for traffic while turning right, and you will tend to have to wait in the path of other road users while waiting for a gap, too.”

Waiting to turn left is the second most dangerous manoeuvre. The percentage of all vehicles in collisions caused by waiting to turn left was 0.4%, while cars were 16.6% over-represented in the data with 0.5% of car collisions resulting from this.

Turning right is third for motorists, with the percentage of cars in collisions 16.4% higher than the average for all vehicles. 8.6% of all vehicles in collisions had turning right as the manoeuvre performed at the time of a crash, while 10% of cars in collisions were attributed to this maneouvre.

Being held up while waiting to go was the fourth most dangerous for car drivers, with cars 15.7% more likely to be performing this manoeuvre at the time of a crash. The all-vehicle average was 4.2%, while for cars it was 4.9%.

U-turns complete the five most dangerous manoeuvres for cars, with motorists 14.3% over-represented in the data. 0.8% of cars in collisions were attributed to U-turns, while 0.7% of all vehicles had this as their performed manoeuvre at the time of a crash.

As for the most dangerous manoeuvres for other vehicle types: motorcycles are most in danger while overtaking a moving vehicle on the offside, with bikers 262.7% more likely to be in a collision than the all-vehicle average. Overtaking static vehicles was second, at 227.9%, followed by overtaking on the nearside, going ahead on a left-hand bend, and going ahead on a right-hand bend.

Stephanie expanded on the results for motorcycles: “Overtaking was consistently the most dangerous manoeuvre across all classes of motorcycle. However, the most powerful motorcycles were far more likely to be in a collision while overtaking moving vehicles than the least powerful types. In addition, the more powerful the motorcycle, the more likely a crash is to occur on a bend. This data highlights the need to be careful while riding powerful bikes and to leave plenty of margin for error while riding, especially in slippery conditions.

HGVs were most commonly involved in collisions while changing lanes, with HGVs six and a half times more likely to be in a crash while changing lanes to the left. Changing lanes to the right was second, and going ahead on a right-hand bend was third.

Vans faced the greatest danger while reversing, followed by performing U-turns and changing lanes to the left.

Cyclists were most at risk when overtaking on the nearside,followed by overtaking a static vehicle on the offside.

On how to avoid being involved in a collision, Stephanie added: “A crash can sometimes be unavoidable. However, most can be prevented with good observations performed in good time and driving in a defensive manner. Always think about whether you have been seen, keeping in mind that larger vehicles have dramatically reduced sight lines compared to a car, and whether you might have missed another road user. Keeping this in mind will help you to keep yourself and others safe on the roads.”

This information was provided by Jones Whyte