This common tree in the UK is fatal to your horse, warns equestrian expert

Oak Tree

Horse experts at Moore EQ are warning equestrians to keep their horses away from a common, fatal hazard found in the British countryside - an Oak Tree.

There are 170 million oak trees in UK woodlands, but they are all poisonous to horses, causing diarrhoea, mouth ulcers and abdominal pain. And the average Vet fee related to these digestive disorders cost £2,459, with 37% of claims costing over £3,000.

As nearly 374,000 households own at least one horse in the UK, Conor Moore, horse expert and owner of Moore EQ shares why Oak trees are dangerous and how you can protect your horse.

“Oak trees produce acorns that can be toxic to horses. The leaves, acorns, and even branches contain tannins, which, when consumed in large quantities, can lead to poisoning.

Acorn poisoning is more likely to occur after strong winds, like the ones experienced by Storm Éowyn last week, as the acorns will land on the ground as easy picking for the horses.

If your horse has consumed an acorn from an Oak tree, the acorn husk is likely to appear in their droppings. Oak poisoning in horses can cause severe health issues, such as:

Lethargy

Diarrhoea containing blood

Mouth ulcers

Colic

Constipation

Depression

Reduced appetite

Dehydration

Some horses may seek out acorns, with research even revealing that some horses can develop a liking for acorns and will intentionally try to consume them.”

How to Reduce the Risk of Your Horse Eating Acorns

“Keep horses off the field until the acorns have been cleared, either by raking or vacuuming them up. If removing the acorns isn’t possible, consider offering high-quality forage in a different area, away from the oak trees, to discourage horses from eating them.”

How to Treat Acorn Poisoning in Horses

“There's no single cure for acorn poisoning in horses, so treatment largely depends on how many acorns they've consumed and how far the illness has progressed.

Vets often use intravenous fluids to help flush out toxins and protect the organs from further harm. To reduce damage in the gut, they may administer activated charcoal, mineral oil, or paraffin. If the horse shows signs of colic, your horse will need pain relief medication. Make sure your horse eats plenty of hay and drinks water to dilute the toxins.

If you are worried that your horse has consumed an acorn, call your veterinarian so you can be advised on the best course of action.”