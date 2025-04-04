This gorgeous venue situated Cheshire named in top 15 of UK’s most popular wedding venues, according to Instagram
A recent study by Rare Carat has revealed the UK’s most photogenic wedding venues, analysing Instagram hashtag data from over 250 locations to rank the most popular and visually captivating spots for tying the knot.
These are the venues that couples simply can’t stop sharing on social media, whether it’s for their fairytale-like settings, lush gardens, grand architecture, or charming rustic details. The number of hashtags associated with each venue reflects how frequently it's featured in wedding posts, offering a glimpse into the places that make the biggest visual impact online.
In twelfth place with 13,400 hashtags is the stunning Colshaw Hall, located in the picturesque village of Peover Superior in Cheshire. This exclusive country estate offers the perfect balance of luxury and tranquillity, set within 300 acres of beautifully manicured grounds. The Grade II listed hall features elegant interiors, a light-filled orangery, and a stylishly converted stables ceremony space, all ideal for creating swoon-worthy wedding photos. With its peaceful lakes, tree-lined drive, and top-tier service, Colshaw Hall has become a favourite among couples seeking a refined yet relaxed setting for their big day. Its popularity on Instagram is no surprise, given how effortlessly it delivers both charm and sophistication.
The UK’s top 10 most Instagrammable wedding venues showcase an impressive mix of styles and settings. Topping the list is Petersham Nurseries in London with 49,800 hashtags, offering a dreamy greenhouse vibe perfect for nature-loving couples. Not far behind is Hatfield House in Hertfordshire (38,700 hashtags), a historic estate rich in Jacobean elegance, followed by the regal Ashridge House (34,100 hashtags). Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire lands in fourth (28,200 hashtags) with its Georgian grandeur, while the tropical Barbican Conservatory (23,300 hashtags) rounds out the top five as a leafy oasis in the city.
Spots six through ten highlight the UK’s love for countryside charm and culture. Cripps Barn (22,900 hashtags), Elmore Court (22,300), and Stone Barn (19,900) all fly the flag for Gloucestershire with their rustic and historic appeal. In ninth place, Dulwich Picture Gallery (16,900 hashtags) brings a dash of cultural sophistication to the list, while Chelsea Physic Garden (15,800 hashtags) in tenth offers botanical beauty and tranquillity in the heart of London. Together, the top 10 venues prove that whether you prefer a grand estate or a wild garden, the UK is full of wedding spots worthy of the ‘gram.
Top 15 (out of 250) most popular wedding venues in the UK on Instagram:
|Rank
|Venue
|Tags
|1
|Petersham Nurseries, London
|49,800
|2
|Hatfield House, Hertfordshire
|38,700
|3
|Ashridge House, Hertfordshire
|34,100
|4
|Hedsor House, Buckinghamshire
|28,200
|5
|Barbican Conservatory, London
|23,300
|6
|Cripps Barn, Gloucestershire
|22,900
|7
|Elmore Court, Gloucester
|22,300
|8
|Stone Barn, Gloucestershire
|19,900
|9
|Dulwich Picture Gallery, South East London
|16,900
|10
|Chelsea Physic Garden, London
|15,800
|11
|South Causey Inn, Stanley
|15,300
|12
|Albert Hall, Manchester
|13,400
|12
|Colshaw Hall, Peover Superior
|13,400
|14
|South Farm, Royston
|13,200
|15
|Leez Priory, Essex
|12,900