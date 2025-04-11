Three hidden dangers of illegal firesticks

Firestick TV remote

The prospect of buying an illegal firestick to livestream sport is very tempting to a lot of people. However, experts caution that using these illicit devices exposes you to significant cybersecurity risks, including viruses, malware, and even data theft.

These unapproved gadgets carry unnoticed risks that might compromise your personal data, as well as the functionality of your device. Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council, creators of the world-famous Certified Ethical Hacker credential, cautions that “many of these devices run software that bypasses built-in security measures, allowing hackers to inject malicious code, steal personal data, and even cause device malfunctions.”

Here are three main risks that you should be aware of:

Malware and viruses: Modified Firesticks often come preloaded with malicious software, exposing users to potential cyber threats. These can lead to data theft, device malfunctions and identity fraud.

Data privacy concerns: These devices often lack proper security measures, making it easier for cybercriminals to access personal data like login credentials, payment details and browsing history.

Legal consequences: In addition to cybersecurity risks, streaming pirated content is illegal. Users may face fines or legal action for violating copyright laws.

“The dangers of illegal streaming devices far outweigh any perks. Legitimate streaming services provide a safer, more secure way to enjoy high-quality content without the risks or worries,” says Bavisi.