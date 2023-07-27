A mum has shared her shopping list and tips on how she feeds her family of four during the summer holidays on social media platform, TikTok

A TikTok mum has revealed how she feeds her family of four for just £1 a day during the school holidays by shopping at Aldi. Beth Turbutt-Rogers is known by her 185k loyal social media followers as @budgetingmum for sharing her innovative budgeting hacks and handy parenting tips.

And now she has unveiled that she uses under £20 worth of Aldi ingredients to create five tasty dinner recipes that the whole family enjoy while little ones are off school. The TikTok video shows Beth whizzing together five dinners including a healthy three bean chilli and a mouth-watering Wagamama inspired katsu curry, complete with hidden veggies for fussy little ones, all for less than £20 at Aldi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recipe guide has already proved popular with followers, gaining likes and comments in their thousands. One follower declared “this will really help reduce the cost of my food shop!” and another said, “get me to Aldi – now!”

Beth, who lives with her husband and two young children, commended her Aldi shopping experience and said: “Aldi is the best place to get everything you need without breaking the bank.”

“As the summer holidays arrive, lots of families will be feeling the pinch when it comes to food shopping. Having the children at home might mean that routines are totally different and for this reason you might start to see a rise in the weekly cost. But don’t panic! With a little planning and opting for low-cost ingredients, you can get through the summer holidays on a budget and still enjoy tasty and nutritious meals.”

Tik-tok mum shares Aldi hack to feed family for just £1 a day during school holidays - shopping list

Aldi £1 recipes

Recipe 1: Cheeseburger pasta bake with vegetarian mince

Recipe 2: Cheese and bacon potato pie with beans

Recipe 3: Three bean chilli with rice

Recipe 4: Katsu chicken curry and rice

Recipe 5: Bacon potato bake with egg and beans

Full step-by-step guides on how to create these tasty recipes can be found via Beth’s blog.

Aldi shopping list

Nature’s Pick Brown Onions (£0.95, 3 pack)

Oakhurst Smoked Bacon Lardons (£1.99, 200g)

Nature’s Pick Spring Onions (£0.50, 100g)

Nature’s Pick Salad Tomatoes (£0.85, 6 pack)

Ashfields Breaded Chicken Steaks (£2.99, 505g)

Everyday Essentials Penne Pasta (£0.41, 500g)

Four Seasons Taco Mixed Beans (£0.72, 395g)

Everyday Essentials Chopped Tomatoes x2 (£0.35, 400g)

Everyday Essentials Baked Beans x2 (£0.56, 420g)

Asia Specialities Chinese Style Curry Sauce (£0.99, 500g)

Emporium Mature Grated Cheddar Cheese (£1.99, 250g)

Ready, Set…Cook! Chilli Powder (£0.59, 40g)

Plant Menu Meat Free Mince (£1.35, 400g)

Everyday Essentials Long Grain Rice (£0.52,1kg)

Merevale British Medium Free-Range Eggs (£1.29, 6 pack)

Nature’s Pick Marris Piper Potatoes (£1.59, 2.5kg)

Four Seasons Mixed Vegetables (£0.99, 1kg)

Four Seasons Black Beans in Water (£0.59, 390g)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total: £19.57 (approx. 97p per meal, based on five meals for a family of four).

Aldi shopping tips

As well as putting together this helpful school holiday dinner guide, Beth has also shared her top 10 hacks when budgeting for the weekly shop during the school summer holidays: