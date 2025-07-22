Tips for beginners when starting to exercise

Thinking about getting more active? Whether it’s gentle walks, a light jog, or trying out yoga or Pilates, starting is the hardest part – but also the most rewarding.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s begin with the basics: your shoes. Footwear is the single most important gear choice you’ll make. You don’t need to break the bank, but you do need proper support. Avoid old trainers you’ve dug out from the back of the cupboard, fashion plimsolls, or generic tennis shoes. They may look fine, but they won’t protect your joints on hard pavements. Fresh, cushioned running or walking shoes will go a long way toward preventing aches, pains, and injuries.

Here’s a lesser-known fact: each brand of shoe is shaped differently. Nike, Adidas, New Balance – they all design their shoes for slightly different foot types. That means what works for your friend might not work for you. When you find a brand or model that fits well and feels right, stick with it. I’ve seen beginners sidelined by injuries like shin splints and tendon trouble simply because they changed shoe brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up: clothing. New exercisers often overdress. It doesn’t take long – just 6 or 7 minutes of movement – and you’ll warm up fast. There’s a simple guide you can follow:

Man in black t-shirt and black shorts running on road during daytime.

If it’s over 12°C, a T-shirt and shorts will do.

Between 8 – 12°C? Try leggings or joggers and a long-sleeve top.

Below 8°C? Add a hat and gloves. Your hands are slow to warm up, and wearing gloves helps your body focus heat where it matters – like your legs.

The goal is to feel a little cool when you start. That’s a good sign. Once you warm up, you’ll be glad you didn’t over-layer.

Finally, be kind to yourself. You don’t have to run fast or far. You just have to start. Even a 10-minute walk counts. Build slowly, listen to your body, and above all – keep it enjoyable. Exercise isn’t punishment. It’s an investment in feeling better, day by day.

So lace up, dress smart and get moving – you’ve got this.

For more tips and advice on healthy habits, please get in touch for a FREE copy of my book The Healthy Habit. I have 3 available to the first readers to get in touch. It is essential reading for people aged 50+ in the North-East, and for anyone who would like to improve their own healthy habits. Call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com.