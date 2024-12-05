This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the five best festive manicures for Christmas 2024, and you can create them at home yourself, with help from a Mylee ambassador and celebrity manicurist

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most wonderful time of the year is upon is, and that means it’s time for your annual Christmas manicure. But what festive look will take your fancy for the Christmas 2024 season?

To help inspire you, NationalWorld has spoken to Tinu Bello, senior ambassador at beauty brand Mylee and A-List manicurist who counts Sandra Oh, Anne-Marie and Holly Willoughby among her clients. She's told us the three nail designs she thinks are perfect for the Yuletide season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bello told NationalWorld: “For Christmas 2024, nail trends are leaning toward classic festive colours, wintery textures, and some fun modern twists. Here are some of the top Christmas nail designs for this year and tips on how to recreate them!”

Keep reading to see the top five Christmas nail trends for 2024, as explained by Bello, so you can choose your favourite one. Alongside each trend, we’ve included the links to the Mylee products needed to create them so you can buy what you need so your nails are looking lovely for December 25.

Five top Christmas 2024 nails, according to Mylee specialist Tinu Bello. Photos by Sparkle PR. | Sparkle PR

Metallic french tips with festive colours

Metallic French Tips, one of the top festive nail trends by Mylee manicurist Tinu Bello. Photo by Sparkle PR. | Sparkle PR

This year, metallic French tips are a stylish twist on a classic look, especially with festive colours like silver, gold, and icy blues. To recreate this look, start with a nude or sheer pink base colour, such as Mylee’s For Your Eyes Only, for a clean canvas. Use an ultra-fine brush, or opt for Mylee’s Stamp It Out tool to paint the tips with a metallic polish of your choice. Gold , silver, or shimmery red work particularly well!

Candy cane stripes

Candy Cane Stripes, one of the top festive nail trends by Mylee manicurist Tinu Bello. Photo by Sparkle PR. | Sparkle PR

Classic red-and-white candy cane stripes are a holiday favourite, and this year, they’re being updated with hints of glitter or soft pastel shades! Start by painting your nails with a white base colour, such as Mylee’s Break The Ice. Use Mylee’s 9mm Fine Brush to create diagonal lines. Fill in these lines with Mylee’s As Red As It Gets, or try a fun pastel shade like Mylee’s Pastel Chic to modernize the look. For a super sweet extra, add a sparkly top coat to give the effect of festive sweets, or opt for side tips as pictured for a more striking mani.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Icy snowflakes on clear polish

Icy Snowflakes on Clear Polish, one of the top festive nail trends by Mylee manicurist Tinu Bello. Photo by Sparkle PR. | Sparkle PR

Minimalist and elegant, clear nails with delicate white snowflake designs are on trend this season. For this chic look, apply a clear or nude base coat, like Mylee’s 5-in-1 Clear Builder Gel. Using the Mylee 5mm Ultra-Fine Brush and Mylee’s A Pinch Of Salt, draw small snowflakes by starting with an “X” and a “+” to create a symmetrical snowflake shape, then add tiny lines to each spoke. To make it look like falling snow, add a few dots around the snowflakes. Finish with a glossy top coat to seal the look.

Matte evergreen nails with gold accents

Matte Evergreen Nails with Gold Accents, one of the top festive nail trends by Mylee manicurist Tinu Bello. Photo by Sparkle PR. | Sparkle PR

Matte nails are popular again, and deep evergreen shades are perfect for a cozy winter vibe. Begin by painting your nails in a rich, dark green, such as Mylee’s Evergreen. Using Mylee’s Goldy Locks Liner, add thin vertical or diagonal lines on one or two accent nails for a chic, sophisticated finish. Finish with a matte topcoat to give the nails a velvety texture.

Sweater texture nails

Sweater Texture Nails, one of the top festive nail trends by Mylee manicurist Tinu Bello. Photo by Sparkle PR. | Sparkle PR

Textured sweater nails in soft shades like white, cream, or pastel blue add a cozy, wintery feel. Start with a gel polish base in your chosen colour – I love Mylee’s Chocolate Digestive. Then, use Mylee’s 3D Nail Art Kit to create a cable knit pattern on each nail. Finish with a matte topcoat for that soft, cozy sweater effect.