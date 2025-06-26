Top ten most underused household items revealed

A new poll has revealed the ten most underused household features in the UK, from forgotten fridge egg cups to the mysterious microwave grill function.

Topping the list is the washing machine drawer, with more than half of Brits (56%) admitting they no longer use it when doing the laundry and three in ten (30%) finding it confusing.

The microwave grill function is the second most underused household item, the research shows, with most people trying it once and never going back again, while built-in egg holders in the fridge round off the top three.

Other underused items include the fruit and veg in the fridge, originally designed for fresh food but more regularly used to chill bottles of prosecco instead, the flip-down toaster tray and vacuum cleaner attachments.

The study, by cleaning and laundry brand Dr. Beckmann, highlights how many traditional household features are falling out of favour, either through confusion, disuse or changing lifestyles.

Top 10 most underused household items:

Washing machine drawer Microwave grill function Built-in fridge egg holders Warming drawer under ovens Flip-down toaster tray Dishwasher rinse aid compartment Fruit and veg drawer in the fridge Vacuum cleaner attachments Spice racks inside cupboards Steam function on irons

The move away from traditional methods is being driven by practicality and confusion, especially when it comes to the washing machine drawer.

The data shows fewer than a third of Brits (31%) regularly use fabric conditioner, while a fifth of people (20%) aren’t sure how much fabric conditioner they’re supposed to use.

Nearly 60% of Brits (59%) now spend less than 30 seconds choosing or measuring detergent or conditioner. At the same time, 46% believe appliances like washing machines are unnecessarily complicated, prompting a surge in demand for more intuitive solutions.

To explore the wider lifestyle shift behind this trend, Dr. Beckmann has partnered with professional organiser and TV presenter Dilly Carter, known for helping families transform their cluttered homes into calming spaces.

Dilly Carter said: “Ditching the drawer is more than just a laundry hack – it reflects a collective desire for a more streamlined and manageable way of living. People are craving simplicity in every part of their homes, including their laundry routines.

“The detergent drawer might seem minor, but it symbolises that kind of unnecessary hassle that busy households are trying to eliminate. It leaks, it’s hard to clean, and most people have no idea what compartment does what.”

Natasha Brook, a spokesperson for Dr. Beckmann, added: “We’re witnessing a shift in how people do their washing. The drawer has been around for decades, but it’s become a source of mess and frustration.

“People don’t want to second guess which compartment does what, they want quick, clean, effective solutions they can trust. The fact that over half of Brits are skipping the drawer altogether says it all.”

She said: “We understand that households need products that work faster and harder, while not taking up too much space in the home, so we designed our Fabric Conditioner Sheets with modern, eco-conscious living in mind.

“Using our innovative Magic Leaves formula, these new sheets are specially formulated to preserve both the ability to absorb water and breathability for fabric, while infusing clothes with a fragrance that lasts up to seven days. Designed for use on all fabrics, including towels and activewear, they offer a versatile alternative to traditional liquid counterparts.

“What’s even better is that they’re pre-dosed, ultra-light and compact. Simply pop the sheet directly into the washing machine drum and watch as it fully dissolves – no mess or fuss just clean clothes and less hassle!”

