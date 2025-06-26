Top UK cinemas revealed in new study

User (UGC) Submitted

The Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa has been named the UK’s best cinema.

The video production experts at Wonderpunch analysed data from Tripadvisor on 626 cinemas across the UK. An average rating out of five was calculated for each cinema based on all existing reviews, with an extra 20 three-star reviews added per cinema to help balance the data for locations with fewer reviews. Only cinemas with at least 20 reviews from users were included in the final ranking.

Table: The highest-rated cinemas in the UK

Rank Cinema Town/City Average rating (out of 5) 1 The Kinema in the Woods Woodhall Spa 4.85 2 Plaza Cinema Dorchester 4.80 3 The Regal Cinema Melton Mowbray 4.76 4 The Rex Cinema Berkhamsted 4.75 =5 The Odyssey Cinema St Albans 4.74 =5 Jam Jar Cinema Whitley Bay 4.74 =5 Northampton Filmhouse Northampton 4.74 8 Luxe Cinema Wisbech 4.72 =9 The Savoy Cinema Stockport 4.71 =9 Hyde Park Picture House Leeds 4.71 =11 Keswick Alhambra Cinema Keswick 4.70 =11 Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough 4.70 13 Tyneside Cinema Newcastle upon Tyne 4.69 14 The Royal Cinema Faversham 4.67 =15 The Palace Cinema Cinderford Cinderford 4.65 =15 Palace Cinema Malton Malton 4.65 =17 Rebel Cinema Bude 4.64 =17 Picturedrome Cinema Bognor Regis 4.64 =19 Leiston Film Theatre Leiston 4.63 =19 Cottage Road Cinema Leeds 4.63

The Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa is the UK’s best cinema, according to Tripadvisor. Dating back to 1922, the historic cinema has an average rating of 4.85, higher than any other cinema in England and across the UK. It has also gathered a huge 1,084 five-star reviews, which make up almost 90% of all the reviews.

Dorchester’s Plaza Cinema is the second highest-rated nationwide, averaging 4.80 out of five. A classic picture house that first opened in 1933, the Plaza Cinema ranks high thanks to 804 perfect five-star reviews from visitors. The town’s other cinema, ODEON Dorchester, falls in 215th place with a score of 3.93.

The Regal Cinema in Melton Mowbray takes third spot in the study. The independent art deco cinema has an average rating of 4.76 based on 316 reviews, 282 of which are five-star.

Two Hertfordshire cinemas also rank high in fourth and joint-fifth. The Rex Cinema, Berkhamsted, scores 4.75 out of five, while the Odyssey Cinema in St. Albans is slightly lower with 4.74.

The rest of the top 10 highest-rated cinemas are made up of Jam Jar Cinema in Whitley Bay, Northampton Filmhouse, Luxe Cinema in Wisbech, Stockport’s Savoy Cinema, and the Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds.

Despite being a hub for film and theatre, London has no cinemas that feature in the top 20. Electric Cinema in Notting Hill is the capital’s highest-rated, scoring 4.57 and taking 25th place.

In Scotland, the Hippodrome in Bo'ness is the highest-rated (4.61), while the best in Wales is Brynamman Public Hall Cinema (4.62). Northern Ireland's best cinema is Queen's Film Theatre (4.55), which can be found in Belfast.

Tristan Ramsay, director at Wonderpunch, said, “The study is dominated by the UK’s independent and historic cinemas, suggesting that unique film theatres rich in character and history are valued highly by visitors.

“While major blockbuster releases tend to bring the masses to cinemas, the venues steeped in heritage and with more personality may be what keeps regulars coming back.”

Of all the three largest cinema chains (Cineworld, ODEON, and Vue), Cineworld – Hinckley has the highest average rating (4.36), followed by ODEON Orpington (4.18).

Oxford’s Vue Cinema is the worst-rated nationwide on Tripadvisor, scoring 1.99 based on 50 reviews. Vue Cinema Reading and Omniplex Cinema Omagh also rank low with scores of 2.29 and 2.34, respectively.