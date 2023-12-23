Townhouse nail salons count celebrities like Margot Robbie and the cast of Sex and the City as clients, and now NationalWorld reporter Rochelle Barrand has joined the brand's list of fans

One of the ultimate beauty treats is having your nails done at the salon, especially ahead of a highly anticipated event such as a holiday or a special event such as Christmas.

So, I was delighted to be invited for a treatment at a Townhouse nail salon just days ahead of Christmas Day. Townhouse is the ultimate nail care destination, known for it’s opulent locations across London including Harrods, Chelsea and Mayfair, but it also has premises in the north including Leeds and Manchester. I excitedly booked an appointment at the Leeds venue, Victoria Gate, Victoria Gate, Harewood Street, for earlier today (Saturday December 23).

Townhouse brings the brand's industry-leading technology, chic interiors, and impeccable manicures and pedicures. The brand has a loyal celebrity following that includes Barbie actress Margot Robbie, singer Pixie Lott plus leading cast members from popular TV shows like Sex and the City and Made in Chelsea, meaning the brand has become the go-to destination for celebrity-worthy nail treatments.

Townhouse has also won Best Nail Salon at the Scratch Awards in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as Nail Salon of the Year 2023 at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards, so I already knew I was in for a wonderful experience and a high end treatment. Plus, Victoria Gate is Leeds' luxury city centre shopping centre - housing stores for some of the top designer names. It's opulent and elegant - and Townhouse fits right in.

The first thing I noticed when I walked in was the gorgeous setting. As soon as I walked in I felt like a celeb myself since it was so classy, and it was obvious that this is a place that offers first class treatments. The aesthetics alone were sleek, glamorous and simply stunning.

I was booked in for a signature manicure plus gel nail art treatment. I said that I wanted a sparkly pink manicure as pink is my favourite colour and I always have my nails painted in various shades of pink throughout the year. I can’t praise Townhouse Leeds enough.

My nail technician Georgia was wonderful. The look she created with the broad specification of 'pink and sparkly' was outstanding. I am in awe of her creativity and skill with nail art. Before she even began applying any nail polish, she also took extreme care to prepare my nails ready for the gel to ensure that the manicure will last as long as possible, which was much appreciated. I have had a number of professional manicures before, but this was next level care that I have not experienced elsewhere.

She spoke to me about what I wanted at every stage, from how long I wanted my nails and how I wanted them shaped, to the colours I wanted and the nail art design I had in mind. When I said I was unsure about the design, she showed me a lookbook of designs for inspiration, and I could either choose one of those, and then potentially adapt it according to my colour preferences, or I could ask for something else. I noticed a design in the lookbook which featured sweet little hearts on each nail which I told her I'd like, but apart from that I said she could surprise me.

Her attention to detail was also noted and valued highly, as was the time and care she took over every step of the manicure. In addition, she was very warm and friendly and easy to chat to. I was in the salon for two hours, but the time just flew. She told me that they have more than 100 different nail polishes to choose from in the salon, including a variety of colours and glitter. Knowing that I was focused on pink, she brought out a selection of pink shades for me to choose from and put them on a small (and very cute) pink rose quartz palette so I could see them. As I say, the aesthetics in this salon are something else.

I couldn't decide between a couple of the glitter shades, so she painted a small amount of each on my nail so I could choose, and then when I had made my choice she was simply able to wipe them both off and properly apply the one I had chosen. That's the beauty of a gel manicure, you set the nails at each stage under the UV and/or LED lamp so that anything you are unsure about can be removed if you change your mind about the colour or the design, without having to start again from scratch.

At every stage, Georgia asked me if I liked how the manicure was looking and if I would like to change or add anything. I was thrilled with what she had designed - a multi-shade pink swirl design on two fingers and a tone tone heart design on the others - so I didn't want to change anything. My only small request was to add a little more glitter if possible - it is Christmas after all so there's no such thing as too much sparkle!

How did she create this look, you may be wondering. The answer is with a very fine brush tool and a very steady hand. I was amazed as she dipped the tiny - and very beautiful pink and diamante enrusted - brush in to the nail varnish on the palette and began slowly and precisely painting the design - completely free hand - on to my nail. Every stroke was perfection, and I trusted her vision completely. I have never seen such an intricate design on nails, and certainly not one that hasn't been printed on with a stamp and was actually hand drawn by the nail technician. I can only say that I am incredibly impressed with Georgia's talent.

Once the manicure was complete, Georgia gave me the nail file she had used to shape my nails to take away with me. This is because hygiene is incredibly important for this salon brand. Tools such as nail files which cannot be sterilised as one use only and therefore given to the client to keep, if they wish - and they make for handy additions for handbags for on-the-go nail upkeep. Any tools which can be santised are cleaned to hospital standards, and every client gets a new set of tools that are completely clean.

The nail bar at Townhouse nail salon. Photo by Townhouse.

The treatment menu, which starts at a cost of £26, ranges from quick express treatments for customers on the go, to ultra-indulgent experiences for a more luxurious touch. Plus, Townhouse offers an industry-first 'Flawless Finish Guarantee' so if your gel manicure chips within seven days of your treatment, Townhouse will happily fix them for free.

This is a special kind of pampering and I can’t wait to return for another appointment in the future. I couldn’t love my nails more. I can see why this brand has become a celeb favourite as this salon is something special. The brand can now count me as one of their top fans, that's for sure. My only wish is that this manicure would last forever - but as it's gel nail varnish it will at least last a few weeks so it will see me well in 2024.

Townhouse has become the go-to destination for celebrity-worthy nail treatments. Photo by Townhouse.

If you'd like to experience the luxury of Townhouse yourself, you can book an appointment at one of the brand's 30 UK-wide nail salons on the Townhouse website. Or, if you know someone else who would love this then Townhouse Christmas gift cards are an excellent option. These are also available to buy on the Townhouse website or in-store, so it's perfect for last minute presents too. Perfect for spoiling a loved one with some well-deserved me-time, these versatile gifts can be for a specific service or a monetary value, making it a fantastic option for all. Gift cards are valid at all locations, excluding Knightsbridge (Harrods).

Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and Creative Director at Townhouse said: "This Christmas, give the special gift of pampering. Our gift cards are more than just a manicure - they are the perfect way to show your loved ones you care by giving them some well-deserved 'me time'. Plus, they make last-minute shopping easy - taking the stress out of gift-giving."