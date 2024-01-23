Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two London airports are set to miss the deadline to install new technology that allows passengers to take liquids over 100ml. The deadline set by the government was 1 June, 2024 but Heathrow and Gatwick are not expected to have the new technology by then.

This has stirred up confusion for British holidaymakers who are expecting hand luggage rules to have changed at all UK airports by the summer. The two airports missing the deadline means customers will still have to abide by the 100ml limit on liquid rule at these sites. The delay in this advancement is likely to cause issues at security.

It is expected that some lanes at Heathrow and Gatwick will have the new scanners but others won't. So, everyone will be required to stick to the 100ml liquid limit.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the scanners would be more convenient for travellers as well as speed up the security process. The technology is already employed at airports in different countries and it means that items do not need to be removed from bags during security checks.

Heathrow and Gatwick airports are set to miss the deadline to end the 100ml liquid rule - mounting fears of delays this summer for passengers. (Photo: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com)

The scanners use CT X-ray technology which provides 3D images and they allow passengers to take through two litres of liquid as well as leave electricals in bags. According to the BBC, Gatwick has said although “significant progress has been made” installation is not expected to be finished by the deadline.

It is anticipated this uncertainty and differences across UK airports may cause further delays as passengers may not be prepared to get liquids out in advance or have smaller items. A DfT spokesperson told the BBC: "The UK has some of the most robust aviation security measures in the world and this cutting-edge technology will enhance security and boost the passenger experience.

"We are in regular contact with airports as they move towards [the] June 2024 deadline for upgrading their screening equipment and processes. For security reasons we don't talk in detail about aviation security measures."