A well-known European airline is closing down after 50 years after it failed to make a profit. Air Malta has shut down operations after first launching in 1973, and has now been replaced by KM Malta Airlines.

European Union regulations require a company to be "commercially viable" within 10 years if receiving money from the government which Air Malta failed to do. The website states: "KM Malta Airlines Ltd. is the new airline of the Maltese Islands and we will perform our first flight on the 31st of March 2024.

"We were established to protect and enhance the connectivity of the Maltese Islands to Europe and beyond, to support the Islands’ continued economic development and to grow into a successful and sustainable airline. We will adopt a key European destination approach, linking Malta with the main capital cities in Western Europe, with the primary European airport hubs, and connecting with partner airlines."

Well-known European airline, Air Malta, has shut down operations after 50 years and has been replaced by KM Malta Airlines. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The majority of Air Malta passengers won't be affected as the closure was announced last year and the airline has been winding down operations since. Any previous bookings can be used with the new KM Malta Airlines.

The new airline is using the majority of the previous airline's aircraft, including eight Airbus A320 aircraft. The majority of the 400 staff are also from Air Malta.

More than 280 flights will be in operation a week, with around 17 airports across Europe. Destinations include Madrid in Spain, as well as Amsterdam, Rome, Paris and Berlin. Tickets between the UK and Malta with the airline can be found for around £67 on the new website.

