Air Malta: Well-known European airline shuts down operations after 50 years - replaced by KM Malta Airlines with over 280 flights per week
and live on Freeview channel 276
A well-known European airline is closing down after 50 years after it failed to make a profit. Air Malta has shut down operations after first launching in 1973, and has now been replaced by KM Malta Airlines.
European Union regulations require a company to be "commercially viable" within 10 years if receiving money from the government which Air Malta failed to do. The website states: "KM Malta Airlines Ltd. is the new airline of the Maltese Islands and we will perform our first flight on the 31st of March 2024.
"We were established to protect and enhance the connectivity of the Maltese Islands to Europe and beyond, to support the Islands’ continued economic development and to grow into a successful and sustainable airline. We will adopt a key European destination approach, linking Malta with the main capital cities in Western Europe, with the primary European airport hubs, and connecting with partner airlines."
The majority of Air Malta passengers won't be affected as the closure was announced last year and the airline has been winding down operations since. Any previous bookings can be used with the new KM Malta Airlines.
The new airline is using the majority of the previous airline's aircraft, including eight Airbus A320 aircraft. The majority of the 400 staff are also from Air Malta.
More than 280 flights will be in operation a week, with around 17 airports across Europe. Destinations include Madrid in Spain, as well as Amsterdam, Rome, Paris and Berlin. Tickets between the UK and Malta with the airline can be found for around £67 on the new website.
Malta has long been a popular holiday destination for UK holidaymakers as a short-haul trip. It has more than 300 days of sunshine a year, and the capital city, Valletta, is a UNESCO heritage site as well as the smallest capital in the EU. Malta is just one hour ahead of the UK, and Brits can stay for up to 90 days without a visa.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.