Airbnb unveils list of best UK stays for 2023 including Cornwall, Scotland, Lancashire & more
Airbnb has revealed its best UK stays at the platform's 2023 Host Awards.
Airbnb has unveiled its list of best UK stays at the platform's Host Awards for 2023. The categories include “Best Design Stay” and “Best New Host” as well as “Best Room Host”, "Best Sustainable Stay” and finally “Most Unique Stay.”
For the second year running, the online rental marketplace aims to award UK hosts for the unforgettable experience they provide guests from across the world. From a secluded stay atop Cornwall cliffs to a peaceful night in the largest Dome in Scotland, the list lets us explore some of the most magical plots on offer from Airbnb.
Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb has said: “We are delighted to recognise Hosts in the Airbnb community for their hospitality and dedication to the Hosting community. It is uplifting to see the huge dedication put into each listing which truly offers each and every guest a unique experience."
Here's the best UK Airbnbs for 2023, recognised at this year's Host Awards.
Best UK Airbnbs for 2023
Best-Designed Airbnb
This year’s “Best Design Stay” has been awarded to Superhost Harry, who lists ‘The Crow’s Nest’. The luxury hideaway in Cornwall is situated atop cliffs and looks out onto the sea above Whitsand Bay. Speaking on his win, Harry, said: “I love being able to share somewhere that is so special for my family and I with the Airbnb community.
"My wife and I spent our honeymoon in the property and now many others have too. It’s magical to know that so many lifelong memories have been made there.” You can view Harry's property on the AirBnB website.
Other finalists for Best-Designed Airbnb include the Tranquil Tree Penthouse in Leicestershire, Shepherds Hut in Somerset, Park Lane Mayfair Deluxe AirCon in London, and the Boutique Fisherman’s Cottage in North Tyneside.
Most Unique Airbnb
In the weird and wonderful world of Airbnb stays, Superhost Christopher takes this year's award for 'Most Unique Stay'. Situated in the heart of Carrick Forest in Scotland, ‘The Dark Sky Dome’ features the largest Dome in Scotland and provides a unique stargazing and wildlife experience, whilst having the full comforts of home.
You can check out The Dark Sky Dome on the Airbnb website. Other finalists for the most unique Airbnb include the Unique luxury 2 bedroom Gatehouse in Moray, Mel's Barn in Uppermill, Judy's tiny home in Kildonan, and Vanessa's cottage in Stroud.
Best New Airbnb Host
A top Airbnb is not just about the setting or interior, but the quality of the experience on offer. This year's “Best New Host” award goes to Kate, based in Ashington with her Luxury Eco A-Frame Cabin, ‘Hazel Hide’.
The cosy stay is nested in the foothills of the South Downs National Park, and its above-and-beyond experience includes homemade brownies, early check-in for guests, and a small gift left on arrival. You can rent Hazel Hide on the Airbnb website.
Other finalists for the Best New Airbnb Host include Deborah's Beautiful 17th Century Cottage in Cartmel Village, Lucy's Unique Farm Stay in the Old Orchard, Gavin's Luxury Garden Suite with a Hot Tub in the Lakes, and Susan's Dreamy Town House Apartment in Birnam.
Best Airbnb Room Host
Airbnb's Host Awards has a new category for 2023 and it aims to recognise those who offer fantastic room stays. Taking the award is Laura, based in the Ribble Valley, Lancashire and her ‘Hodder Bridge Court’ rental is the ideal spot for a getaway.
Whether guests are looking for a quiet weekend away, visiting the area for a special occasion or generally just love the great outdoors, they can enjoy a restful stay in style thanks to Laura’s eye for design and detail, which radiates throughout her home.
You can book the Hodder Bridge Court on the Airbnb website. Other finalists for the Best Airbnb Room Host include Debbie's townhouse in Hammersmith, Ian's 1 bedroom in a 4 Bed Semi-detached House in Cardiff, Michael's Greyhounds B&B in Cotswolds, and Rosie's double room en suite in Galloway.
Most Sustainable Airbnb
Next up is Amy’s farm stay at ‘The Parlour’ in Long Whatton, north West Leicestershire, which has been awarded as this year’s “Best Sustainable Stay.” Fulfilling her dream of converting a barn into an Airbnb, Amy and her husband share a passion for providing guests with high-quality, and memorable stays.
Guests have the opportunity to take part in activities and jobs around the organic farm and take pride in showing the positive impact of instilling sustainability throughout guest stays. All guests have access to an EV charger, and Amy ensures all amenities including tea, coffee, soap and milk are all either sustainably or ethically sourced.
You can check out The Parlour on the Airbnb website. Other finalists for the Most Sustainable Airbnb include James' cottage in Somerset, Max's cottage in Ashkirk, the Luxury lodge with hot tub and sauna in Garnant, and Charlotte's cabin in Black Isle.
