Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spanish region of Catalonia has declared a state of emergency as it faces its “worst drought ever” with tourists facing swimming pool closures in Barcelona. The region’s government has imposed emergency measures over the crisis, caused by a lack of rainfall.

The measures ban the refilling of pools or topping them up unless recycled water is used. More than six million Catalans will be affected across 200 towns and cities, including the capital Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pere Aragonès, Catalonia’s president, said “it’s the worst drought ever recorded” and the emergency measures will take effect from Friday. The first phase of restrictions includes a ban on washing cars and watering public gardens while private pools at hotels and elsewhere cannot be emptied and refilled, and are only permitted to be topped up if facilities have water regeneration systems. The only exceptions will be made for swimming pools used for therapeutic purposes in hospitals, nursing homes and facilities for the disabled.

The restrictions were announced after reservoirs fell to close to 16% of their capacity. The measures aim to lower the daily amount of water permitted for residential and municipal purposes from 210 to 200 litres (55 to 52 gallons) per person.

Measures will be ramped up in two more phases if winter and spring do not bring abundant rains, with limits lowered to 180 litres, and then 160 litres, if required. Across the board, agricultural irrigation must be reduced by 80 per cent, water use in livestock farming by half, and in the industry and leisure sector by 25 per cent. If triggered, a second phase of restrictions would see showers at gyms switched off.

Spain is familiar with dry conditions and other areas of the country are also suffering droughts. However, Catalonia, which borders southern France, is less used to such conditions. Officials are considering bringing in water by ship to Barcelona should it run dry - a measure that was previously adopted in 2008.

Advertisement

Advertisement