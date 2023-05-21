For the curious.
Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 hour ago

An 'African plume' is set to bring a 'heatwave' to the UK with temperatures set to soar in the coming days.

Sunny spells have been seen across the country throughout the weekend and the good weather is set to continue. Temperatures are set to exceed 20C in places.

What better way to soak up the sun than with a trip to the seaside and catch some rays on the beach. But with so many fantastic beaches across the nation, it can be hard to decide which one to visit.

Tripadvisor has published a list of the best beaches in the UK - see which ones feature in our gallery below.

1. Bournemouth Beach

2. Weymouth Beach

3. Fistral Beach

4. Woolacombe beach

