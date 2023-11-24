Social media users have mocked Bristol Airport's new "multi-faith area" likening it to a "bus shelter" or a "smoking area" (Credit: Bristol Airport on X/Twitter)

Bristol Airport’s new “multi-faith area” has been mocked by social media users as looking “like a bus shelter” while another user wrote that the airport has “just stuck a sticker on the smoking area” and it is “not fooling anyone”. The airport posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday (Thursday 23 November) unveiling the new area which opened this week in its free waiting zone.

The airport said the new area is located “just off the Silver Zone roundabout” and will provide “customers with a private space to reflect and pray whilst waiting to collect friends, family or loved ones.” Photographs of the multi-faith area attached to the post show a basic four-walled structure with an opening. There is a sign illustrating someone on their knees praying to indicate the structure's purpose.

Users replied to the post on X mocking the area. One user wrote “it's absolutely beautiful, and congrats to the photographer for capturing it so well” with another adding “I’m moved to tears”.

One user commented: “Dear Bristol Airport, as a Roman Catholic, please explain what the bloody hell this is supposed to be?”. Another said there are “lots of jokes in the comments” but he “really loves this as a symbol of Britishness” adding “giving something a go, just off the Silver Zone roundabout, with good intent, even though the execution of the idea may not be perfect.”

The post garnered lots of attention on the social media platform with hundreds of comments from users both sarcastically mocking the new area and voicing their genuine dismay. One user said: “Looks like a bus shelter. Did Stevie Wonder design it?”. Another user added: “that is now the unofficial smoking shelter.”