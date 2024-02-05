Passengers have slammed an "unacceptable" sighting on Bristol Airport's departure board as flight would be "quicker by train". (Photo: SWNS)

Passengers were left confused at Bristol Airport after a “crazy” short flight was spotted on the departure board. A passenger shared a photo on the social media platform Facebook showing the departure board which listed popular holiday destinations like Paris, Venice and Barcelona - but one destination stood out in particular.

Along with the popular holiday hotspots, Exeter Airport was listed as a destination. Almost 1,000 people commented on the post, baffled as to why anyone would choose to fly between the two West Country neighbours.

Writing in the Facebook group Dull Men's Club on Friday, a passenger called Shemeek wrote: "I am at Bristol Airport waiting for my delayed as always flight to Amsterdam, however looking at the departure screen I came across this flight to Exeter.

"This must me certainly the shortest inland flight within UK? Prove me wrong. Bristol - Exeter its about 56 miles apart in straight line. How long does the flight take?"

One user wrote: "It is a classic example of stupidity in flight scheduling.” While another said: "Bristol to Exeter just shows how pathetic short-haul flights have got. This is completely unacceptable when you consider the rail and road network between the two." Many pointed out the fact that the flight time was 35 minutes - which isn’t much quicker than if passengers were to take the train or drive. However, one user wrote: "Catch the traffic wrong and it could be a three hour drive".

Many quick to highlight the shortest domestic flight in the UK which has an air time of just one-two minutes. The Loganair flight goes between the two Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray.

