Christmas markets are opening as advent is about to begin

Christmas markets have become a rich part of the festive season in the UK.

Originally starting in Germany in the late Middle Ages, you can now find versions in major cities across England, Scotland and Wales. But which are the best ones to visit?

The first Christmas market, also known as Christkindlmarkt, is said to have been held in Dresden in 1434. The Striezelmarkt is still held during the festive season over five hundred years later.

One of the earliest German style Christmas markets was started in Lincoln in 1982, but more and more have opened in the UK since the turn of the 21st century. The markets are often modelled on the kinds you would find in Germany and Austria.

If you are wanting to visit a Christmas market in 2022 but aren’t sure which one you should pick. These are the best ones in the UK, according to Tripadvisor:

Winter Wonderland

Located in Hyde Park, London, this is one of the most prominent and iconic festive attractions in the capital and the country. First launched in 2007, it attracts millions of visitors each year.

Tripadvisor says: “If there’s only one Christmas market you can visit this year, make it the Christmas extravaganza that is Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland. End the year on a high with tons of rides, a mega Ferris wheel, an outdoor ice rink, ice sculptures, performances, bars… and did we mention over a hundred Christmas market stalls?

“Pre-booking of tickets is required so hop over to the Winter Wonderland website to snag your slot. If not, there’s always this silent disco Christmas party tour of London.”

Winter Wonderland is open from 18 November until 2 January, 2023.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: A security marshal walks amongst Christmas stalls and past a couple holding hands at the Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park on December 21, 2016 in London, England. Winter Wonderland is an annual event in London's Hyde park with fair ground rides, Christmas stalls, markets and entertainment for all ages. Security at major landmarks and events has been increased following the attack in the Berlin market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Edinburgh’s Christmas Market

As the name suggests, it is located in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. It can be found in East Princes Street Gardens.

It opened on 25 November and runs until 3 January, 2023. If you are in Edinburgh between 30 December and New Year’s Day there will also be Hogmanay taking place.

Tripadvisor says: “At Edinburgh’s Christmas Market, you can look forward to a diverse range of stalls selling festive food and trinkets, a Ferris wheel and double carousel, and the much-anticipated return of the city’s outdoor ice rink. And don’t forget to make time to explore the rest of Edinburgh on this hop-on hop-off bus tour.”

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 07: Members of the public enjoy a ride on a ferris wheel on December 7, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Christmas Market is situated in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and has a number of stalls and attractions such as an ice rink, carousel, Big Wheel, and has been open since late November and runs until January 7, 2017. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Manchester Christmas Market

Located in the north west of England, this is another huge festive attraction. The Christmas markets have been running in Manchester since 1998 and are now back for a 24th year.

Tripadvisor says: “Another spot that contends for the top Christmas market in the UK is the Manchester Christmas Markets, centering in Piccadilly Gardens once again.

“The Winter Gardens will feature Yuletide bars with local ales and foodie favorites like Dutch Frites, with live music and DJs spinning festive tunes. Get an intimate and tailored Christmas in Manchester experience with this private tour.”

Members of the public carry their shopping by the stalls of the Manchester Christmas Market which is spread across the city centre in Manchester, northern England on November 9, 2018. - The annual Christmas Market entertains millions of visitors over the festive season with hundreds of market stalls selling food and drink as well Christmas gifts. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City Council adds: “With over 220 stalls across nine sites throughout the city centre, this year’s Christmas Markets are set to bring some much-needed festive cheer to the city’s streets and squares in the run-up to Christmas.”

The Manchester Christmas markets will run from 10 November until 22 December, closing just before Christmas so make sure you make a note in your diary if you are planning on visiting.