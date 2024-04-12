East Leeds Airport: Two men in their 70s rushed to hospital after plane crash at former RAF Church Fenton airfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men in their 70s have been injured when the aircraft they were in crashed last night (Thursday 12 April), police said. Emergency services attended reports of an air crash at East Leeds Airport in Church Fenton yesterday evening.
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a collision involving a single light aeroplane just after 5.10pm. A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Both of the plane’s occupants, two men in their 70s, have been taken to hospital with injuries. An investigation will be carried out in due course to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.”
No further details were provided. East Leeds Airport, formerly RAF Church Fenton, is an air strip located between Leeds and York.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.