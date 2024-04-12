Two men in their 70s have been injured when the aircraft they were in crashed last night (Thursday 12 April), police said. Emergency services attended reports of an air crash at East Leeds Airport in Church Fenton yesterday evening.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to a collision involving a single light aeroplane just after 5.10pm. A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Both of the plane’s occupants, two men in their 70s, have been taken to hospital with injuries. An investigation will be carried out in due course to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.”