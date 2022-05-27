The airline apologised to customers after cancelling 200 flights

Thousands of easyJet passengers have had their flights cancelled at short notice as travel chaos returns across the UK.

The airline apologised to customers after cancelling 200 flights on Thursday (26 May) due to an issue with its IT systems.

Initially, the company said that the affected flights would be those departing between 1pm and 3pm UK time on Thursday.

However, easyJet later admitted that the disruption could last longer.

A statement from the airline said: “easyJet can confirm that the earlier IT systems issues have now been rectified.

“Unfortunately, they resulted in some cancellations earlier today and while we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours.”

It comes as airport passengers have reported that they have had to queue for hours for passport control.

Passengers at Edinburgh Airport shared photos on social media of long queues at the luggage drop-off area, Edinburgh Live reported on Wednesday (25 May).

Manchester Airport passengers have also been affected by travel chaos , with flights cancelled at the last-minute.

One passenger said she was only told of the change while they were sitting in the plane.

Which EasyJet flights have been cancelled?

There were several cancellations from easyJet on Thursday.

Luton and Edinburgh both had seven arrivals and seven departures cancelled.

Nine flights from Manchester were also affected, while Gatwick, Bristol, Liverpool, Belfast, Inverness and Jersey were all impacted by the issues.

According to the website Flight Aware , there has already been a few cancellations at London Gatwick on Friday (27 May) and numerous delays.

The cancellations are:

London Gatwick - Turin Int’l: Fri 06:40

London Gatwick - Bilbao: Fri 06:55

London Gatwick - Berlin-Brandenburg: Fri 06:50

London Gatwick - Orio al Serio Int’l: Fri 07:10

London Gatwick - Valencia: Fri 06:30

London Gatwick - Jersey: Fri 07:35

London Gatwick - Palma de Mallorca (or Son Sant Joan): Fri 06:10

The airline urged passengers to check its flight tracker to see the latest updates on their plane.

The statement from easyJet said: “We advise customers due to travel with us to continue to check Flight Tracker for the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and customers can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”

What have passengers said?

Devan Lonsdale, 24, from Durham, was due to travel with eight friends from Manchester Airport for a holiday that had already been cancelled due to Covid.

He said: “We left Newcastle at 6am and got to the airport for 10am as our flight was 1.20pm.

“We were called to the gate at 12.35pm and the gate was due to close at 12.50pm but at 1pm it hadn’t budged.

“People started walking off one by one to be told that the flight was cancelled and no replacement, so we were stuck in Manchester.

“We’ve had to pay for hotel etc in Manchester and are now going to go back home tomorrow – (we) have looked for alternate flights to Prague and other locations for a reasonable price so we could make use of our days off work we have used, but found nothing but flights £500+ with multiple stops.

“Only time will tell what easyJet will say and how much money we will get but we will no doubt lose money overall and a four-day holiday.”

Rosaleen Gormley from Belfast was waiting at Bristol airport for her flight home.

She told Stephen Nolan on BBC Radio Ulster: “Suddenly at 7.53 am we got a text saying the flight was cancelled.”

The message told passengers to book a hotel via the app, but Ms Gormley said it kept crashing and ground staff were of no help.

She added: “We were told ‘You have to leave the building’ and we were herded out like animals, with nowhere to go.”

She managed to find somewhere to stay and flew back to Belfast on Monday morning.

A passenger on the lunchtime departure to Venice told The Independent: “No easyJet staff to assist at Gatwick.

“No [easyJet] flights available. Just paid £280 each with Wizz Air.”

Meanwhile travel expert, Simon Calder, told BBC News Northern Irelan’ds Good Morning Ulster programme, that Easyjet “is in a right old mess because it hasn’t got enough staff for the flights it needs to operate this summer."

What is happening at other major UK airports?

Bristol

There have been pictures of long queues at the airport in recent days, but not reports of anyone missing a flight.

The advice from the airport has been to arrive at the time indicated by the airline you are flying with, and not to arrive too early.

They also urge customers to check with the airline when the check in and bag drop desks open and to arrive at the terminal at that time.

Heathrow

There were reports of passengers reporting hours of queuing for passport control on Monday morning (23 May).

The situation was due to delays at security and was described as “absolute chaos” and “manic” by passengers.

One traveller said he had “never seen it this bad”, with images showing hundreds of people huddled in Terminal 3.

Heathrow Airport recommends arriving three hours before a flight regardless of whether it’s to Europe or further afield.

Birmingham

Birmingham Airport said 17,000 passengers were expected to fly off on Monday (May 23) but its operations have been struggling to cope with the increase in demand and staffing crisis.

A spokesman said on Monday: “We thank customers who presented compliant baggage at our pre-flight security screening today - with liquids, gels, pastes and larger electrical items removed.

“This helps keep everyone moving.”

What happens when your flight is cancelled?

An airline that cancels a flight is required to provide an alternative departure on the same day if one is available – even if it means buying a ticket on rival carrier.