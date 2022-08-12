Spanish pilot union Sepla is demanding better pay for workers but easyJet has rejected three of its proposals

The strikes were announced by Spanish pilot union Sepla and will affect three airports in the country.

Pilots working for the airline in Spain will walkout over three days over demands for better pay.

Sepla says it has been trying to come to an agreement with easyJet for more than six months, but the company has rejected three of its proposals.

Disruption to flights is expected at airports in Barcelona, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca (Photo: Getty Images)

When will the strikes take place?

The strikes will be held across three different three-day periods this month and will total nine days of industrial action altogether.

The first of the strikes will take place from today (12 August) and will last until Sunday (14 August).

Workers will then strike again from 19 to 21 August, followed by a third strike from 27 to 29 August if negotiations are not successful.

Which airports will be affected?

All three strikes are contained to Spain but are expected to impact holidaymakers flying in and out of the country on those dates.

Disruption to flights is expected at airports in Barcelona, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca.

An easyJet spokesperson said in a statement: “easyJet has been formally advised of strike action by its Spain-based pilots union Sepla between 12-14, 19-21 and 27-29 August at its Spanish bases.

"We advise customers travelling to and from Barcelona, Malaga and Palma to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker page or manage their bookings using our disruption portal on our mobile app or website.

"Although this is outside of our control we would like to apologise to all our customers for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure them we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption as a result of the strike action.”

The UK Foreign Office advises travellers heading to Spain during August to consult with their airline for updates before travel as the strikes may cause disruption to flights to and from the country.

A Sepla union representative issued an apology to passengers who they said would bear the brunt of the industrial action.

The representative said: “During the worst months of the pandemic, we agreed to lower our salaries to guarantee not only jobs, but the survival of the company itself in Spain.

"However, having achieved the objective of reducing the pilots’ working conditions, easyJet announced an increase in the number of planes and pilots at its bases in Barcelona and Palma, and opened a completely new base in Malaga.

"We are not asking for anything that we did not have two years ago.

"Companies are within their rights to regain muscle, but not at the expense of workers; if the situation has returned to 2019 levels, it is time to recover the conditions lost as a matter of justice."

The easyJet strikes come after Ryanair flight attendants began five months of industrial action on Monday (8 August).