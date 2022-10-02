Seeing the Northern Lights has topped a list of the top 50 ‘bucket list’ travel dreams for people in the UK

The European bucket list includes seeing the Northern Lights (Paul Zizka /SWNS)

The European travel bucket list for people in the UK includes seeing the Northern Lights, the Eiffel Tower and - closer to home - Loch Ness.

Hotpots in Italy took three of the top four slots in a poll of 2,000 adults - Pompeii, Lake Como and the Colosseum in Rome.

Destinations such as Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, Germany’s Black Forest and our very own Stonehenge are also sought after.

Three in 10 adults currently have a bucket list of sites and places they want to visit, which they predict will typically take 11 years to complete.

The Acropolis, Athens

The research, commissioned by ALL – Accor Live Limitless - Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program, found seeing the Northern Lights was the bucket list experience most people are wander-lusting for, and top destinations people want to visit include Rome, Athens and Barcelona.

Travellers want to do more than just see a place, they want to be part of the destination and dream of experiences including travelling on the Orient Express, sledging with huskies in Lapland and sailing around Greek islands.

Venice, Italy

Castles are the number one landmark people are most interested in seeing when they travel, followed by wild nature, and bodies of water.

On average, 37% of the typical bucket list is European and 34% admitted there are plenty of places in Europe they are yet to explore.

Accor’s spokesperson, Luc Gesvret, said: “It’s great to see how much of a Brits’ bucket list is inspired by Europe and the desire to discover incredible destinations and experiences just a few hours away.

“Now travel is back people want to travel more than ever and have been dreaming of bucket list experiences which they can now, finally, make happen.

“People agree that having a travel wish list inspires them and gives them something to look forward to and one in five polled Brits already have bucket list trips planned and booked in the next year.

“Whether your travel is food focused, you’re motivated by adventures, or you prefer to see historical sites, there is something for everyone to explore and enjoy in Europe. ”

Luc Gesvret, from Accor, which is offering a giveaway where members can win a million points – worth €20,000, added: “Seeing as the average bucket list will cost over £13,000, that’s a lot of bucket list travel to enjoy in Europe.”

The Eiffel Tower, Paris

European bucket list top 50:

1. Northern Lights – Iceland/Norway

2. Pompeii – Italy

3. Lake Como – Italy

4. Colosseum – Italy

5. Giant’s Causeway – Northern Ireland

6. Acropolis of Athens – Greece

7. Eiffel Tower – France

8. The Blue Lagoon – Iceland

9. Leaning Tower of Pisa – Italy

10. Auschwitz – Poland

11. Vatican City - Italy

12. Loch Ness – Scotland

13. Lake Geneva, Switzerland

14. Trevi Fountain – Italy

15. The Black Forest – Germany

16. Bran Castle (Dracula’s Castle) – Romania

17. Grand Canal – Italy

18. Stonehenge – England

19. The Azores – Portugal

20. Geysir – Iceland The Matterhorn – Switzerland

21. The Roman Baths – Bath, England

22. Anne Frank Museum – Amsterdam

23. Arthur's seat Edinburgh – Scotland

24. The Duomo, Florence – Italy

25. Tivoli Gardens – Denmark

26. Brandenburg Gate – Germany

27. Mermaid Statue – Copenhagen

28. Durdle Door – England

29. Buckingham Palace, England

30. Normandy Beaches, France

31. Neuschwanstein Castle – Germany

32. Caucasus Mountains – Georgia

33. Shakespeare’s Stratford – England

34. Landwasser Viaduct Bridge – Switzerland

35. Arc de Triomphe – France

36. Sagrada Familia – Spain

37. Checkpoint Charlie – Berlin

38. Lake Constance - Austria

39. The Hague – Netherlands

40. Montmartre – Paris

41. Lokrum Island – Croatia

42. The Vienna Hofburg – Austria

43. Ancient city of Caceres – Spain

44. Cliffs of Moher – Ireland

45. Duomo di Milano Milan – Italy

46. Park Guell – Barcelona

47. Vipava Valley – Slovenia

48. Maritime Greenwich – England

49. Szechenyi Bath – Budapest

50. Comporta, Portugal

Top 10 destinations people want to visit:

1. Rome, Italy

2. Florence, Italy

3. Athens, Greece

4. Venice, Italy

5. Barcelona, Spain

6. Vienna, Austria

7. Naples, Italy

8. Madrid, Spain

9. Lisbon, Portugal

10. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Top 10 experiences people want to have: