The operators of the Flying Scotsman have cancelled a journey to Carlisle after the locomotive suffered an issue

This weekend’s Flying Scotsman journey from York to Carlisle has been cancelled after an engineering issue was discovered with the locomotive. The train journey has been postponed until November whilst the Flying Scotsman undergoes some maintenance.

The locomotive was set to travel from York to Carlisle and back on Sunday, August 6, with stops in Leeds, Keighley and Skipton. The journey was expected to take four hours, treating passengers to some gorgeous scenic views.

The Railway Touring Company have said: “Unfortunately we were advised last week by the engineering team responsible for Flying Scotsman that during scheduled maintenance of the locomotive it was discovered there was premature excessive wear in the locomotive cylinders, which needs an instant repair before she undertakes any further work.”

Work is now under way to repair The Flying Scotsman in the hopes of getting the train back on the rails as quickly as possible. The repair is expected to take about three weeks, with the engineering team already taking on the restoration work.

It is hoped that the locomotive will be ready to return for its run on the Bluebell Railway on August 23, with just three weeks to get the train back up and running. The Flying Scotsman is expected to run for 7 days across the line between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead before the locomotive goes on static display at Sheffield Park until September 3.

The Flying Scotsman has just eight more journeys throughout the rest of 2023 to mark its centenary year tour. The locomotive has been travelling all across the UK, with many opportunities for people to catch a glimpse of the train.

How to get a refund for The Flying Scotsman York to Carlisle journey

Customers that were booked to travel this weekend have been contacted and advised about the issues with The Flying Scotsman. A new date in November has been issued for their trip, with all bookings automatically transferred across to the new date.