UK holidaymakers do not need to be fully vaccinated against Covid to be allowed entry to Greece

The Greek government has made several U-turns on its Covid travel rules, with the health minister recently confirming a raft of changes to rules that will come in from 1 May.

Covid rules for visitors travelling to the UK were scrapped in March, meaning if you are planning a trip abroad you will no longer need to fill out a passenger locator form ahead of your return journey, or take any Covid tests before travel or after arrival in the UK.

Travellers do not need to be fully vaccinated against Covid to enter Greece (Photo: Getty Images)

But what are the Covid rules when travelling from the UK to Greece? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the entry requirements for Greece?

Entry rules will be relaxed for visitors to Greece from 1 May, so that there will be no need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to enter the country, regardless of vaccination status.

As of 15 March 2022, it is no longer a requirement for arrivals in Greece to complete a Passenger Locator Form.

What Covid rules are in place in Greece?

It is mandatory to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces in all areas of Greece.

In certain areas, such as in supermarkets and pharmacies, and on public transport, it is a requirement to wear either double masks (at least one of which should be surgical), or an N95/FFP2 mask.

There are reports that mask rules in Greece will end on 1 June.

What are the rules until 1 May?

If you’re going to Greece before 1 May, you will need to download your Covid Pass to show at the border.

In much of the EU, and Greece included, the second jab expires after nine months, so you need to have had your booster jab to be recognised as fully vaccinated. There is no expiry date for booster jabs currently.

For those who aren’t fully vaccinated, you’ll need proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival. Alternatively, you can show valid proof of recovery within the past 180 days.

Greece got rid of its passenger locator form on 15 March, so you will not need to complete one.

Could Covid travel restrictions for Greece return?

The Greek health minister referred to the 1 May changes as a “suspension” of Covid travel rules, rather than a complete end.

Thanos Plevris said the rules will be reviewed on 1 September after the summer season.

He warned that measures could be reintroduced before that if new variants emerge or if there is a worrying rise in cases.