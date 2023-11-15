The top 10 travel 'icks' have been unveiled by British holidaymakers - from shot-gunning sun loungers to clapping when the plane lands

The top 10 travel 'icks' have been unveiled by British holidaymakers. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The number of people sharing their ‘icks’ has surged on the social media platform TikTok, and is often linked to dating. The hashtag #ick alone amasses over four billion views on the site.

But the ‘ick’ is not just limited to dating. It has also infiltrated into holiday experiences with millions now sharing their ‘travel icks’ over the past year.

First Choice has unveiled its latest study which uncovers the top 10 ‘travel icks’ that include many pet peeves that holidaymakers face when they are abroad on their travels. According to holiday company First Choice’s over 32.8 million Brits have stumbled upon what they believe to be a ‘travel ick’ in the past year while a similar amount reaffirm that no one size fits all - with one person’s ‘ick’ being another’s ‘pick’.

A travel ‘Ick’ by definition, is a deep, visceral reaction to a travel scenario that is likely very normal to everyone else – but for some inexplicable reason causes you a sense of internal cringe. Listed are the top ten ‘travel icks’ that have made Brits cringe while they are on holiday abroad, according to First Choice.

What are the top 10 ‘travel icks’?

1. Shot-gunning Sun Loungers

One of the most divisive holiday habits according to the study is reserving poolside sun loungers at the crack of dawn. Nearly a quarter of 25-34 year old’s find the morning ritual ruins their holiday lay-in peace, yet, over 8.3 million Brits see it as essential for securing prime seating.

2. Clapping When the Airplane Lands

Clapping when the plane lands divided travellers. Around 5.9 million Brits find it fun and heart-warming but over 15.5 million say it’s “unnecessary and awkward”.

3. Sandy Dichotomy

Sand on holiday can either be a coveted pick or a dreaded ‘Ick’. Of those First Choice spoke to, over a third declared that the feeling of soft sand under foot is the “epitome of beach relaxation”. However, one in five 16-24 year olds’ voiced their exasperation about sand’s relentless intrusion into everything from snacks, bed sheets and the shower.

4. The Boardie’s v Budgies Conundrum

The choice between board shorts and budgie smugglers can be a real Holiday ‘Ick’ or ‘pick’ conundrum. Over 14.5 million people aged 16-24 prefer board shorts for their comfort and versatility. However, as a fashion favourite with sports fans and rugby players, a surprising 8.5 million of the same age demographic embrace the budgie smuggler for the tradition and camaraderie!

5. Children and Playtime by the Pool

The study from First Choice found that over a quarter of travellers love seeing kids having a blast by the pool, reminiscing about their own childhood holidays. But over 9.7 million 16-24 year old’s’ prefer peace and quiet.

6. Accent Adventures

When it comes to holiday personas, 19% of 16-24 year old’s believe putting on an accent whilst speaking English abroad is a sign you're trying to replicate the language. However, travellers rocking accents can be quite the ‘ick’ for over 6.6 million people.

7. Mixing and Matching at the Buffet

One in three women love to embrace the variety of cuisines available at the all inclusive buffet, in comparison to less than a quarter of men. Whereas almost one in five travellers prefer to keep their courses separate and distinct, finding the idea of mixing and matching different cuisines at the holiday buffet a foodie faux pas.

8. Footwear Phobia or Fashionista

The Crocs vs. flip-flops debate is a travel 'Ick' or 'pick' dilemma. Over a quarter of 16-24 year old’s favour flip-flops for their timeless look and one in five will “proudly” sport Crocs on the beach.

9. Namaste or Nightclubs

Holiday experiences can make or break a trip. Over a quarter of 25-34 year old’s say a wellbeing retreat is their “ultimate holiday pick”, whereas the nation’s 16-24 year old’s crave wild nights with glitter and margaritas more than any other age demographic.

