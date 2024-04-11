Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Human waste could soon be used to fuel air travel, biofuel company Firefly has announced. Unveiling its plans for a world-first factory in Harwich, Essex, the company said the plant will be dedicated to transforming human waste into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Sky News reported.

The company said it is expected to start the supply of this eco-friendly fuel around 2028, with an agreement already in place with Wizz Air to deliver up to 525,000 tonnes of SAF over the next 15 years. Anglian Water, a utility provider, has pledged to contribute biosolids, a byproduct of their wastewater treatment process, to Firefly for an initial pilot SAF plant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAF is made from environmentally friendly sources, and boasts a carbon footprint approximately 70% smaller than that of traditional jet fuel. Remarkably, it can be seamlessly blended with kerosene up to a maximum of 50%, requiring no modifications to existing jet engines.

The new A321Neo in Abu Dhabi. Picture: Wizz Air