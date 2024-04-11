Human waste to fuel air travel could soon become reality as world-first biofuel factory in Essex unveiled
and live on Freeview channel 276
Human waste could soon be used to fuel air travel, biofuel company Firefly has announced. Unveiling its plans for a world-first factory in Harwich, Essex, the company said the plant will be dedicated to transforming human waste into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Sky News reported.
The company said it is expected to start the supply of this eco-friendly fuel around 2028, with an agreement already in place with Wizz Air to deliver up to 525,000 tonnes of SAF over the next 15 years. Anglian Water, a utility provider, has pledged to contribute biosolids, a byproduct of their wastewater treatment process, to Firefly for an initial pilot SAF plant.
SAF is made from environmentally friendly sources, and boasts a carbon footprint approximately 70% smaller than that of traditional jet fuel. Remarkably, it can be seamlessly blended with kerosene up to a maximum of 50%, requiring no modifications to existing jet engines.
Despite its numerous benefits, SAF production currently incurs significantly higher costs compared to conventional jet fuel. However, Firefly's CEO, James Hygate, described biosolids as a "kind of disgusting stuff" but "an amazing resource". He said: “We're turning sewage into jet fuel. I can't really think of many things that are cooler than that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.