In praise of... camping holidays

Henry in his younger years, wild camping in Dartmoor

In praise of... is a new weekly Travel feature in which NationalWorld writers extol the virtues of a particular aspect of adventuring. From the idiosyncratic, divisive, or sometimes just plain quotidian - these are the things we love to do on our holidays.

With the weather improving all the time, holiday season is well and truly upon us. Many people will be looking to sunnier climes for their breaks from the rat race. Others, like me, will be thinking about the far-flung corners of the UK where they can pop a tent up.

I adore camping. Rain or shine, wind or hail, I want to be out there in the middle of it all.

Some define camping as merely involving a tent. I define it as any set-up that involves you having to walk outside to go to the toilet. It could be a glamping pod, a yurt or a bivvy bag under the stars - so long as you feel fresh air on your cheeks (facial ones) as you head to the nearest tree/toilet block, you’re doing it for real.

‘Why does this crazy man think proper camping involves such an activity?’ I hear you ask. [Editor: I didn't mean to say that aloud, sorry] For me, it is the ultimate escape from the great indoors. We eat and drink indoors for 90% of our daily lives, and sleep under a roof of some kind (canvas included) pretty much all the time.

Leaning against a tree or cutting through bracken for a number one or two is the ultimate break from the daily grind. And if you’re lucky, you can do it with a phenomenal view. I’ve enjoyed sit downs in the middle of a beautiful valley in Dartmoor, atop a Spanish mountain and overlooking the savannah in Namibia. With your senses heightened from the task in hand, these experiences can connect you to nature in a way that sticks with you.

You haven't known a toilet trip until you've done in it in the open wilds of Namibia

Getting a sense of your existence in perspective

Of course, camping is not just about going to the loo. There are several other things about it that make it a great activity for anyone and everyone.

For one, it offers us the chance to explore and think about the countryside in a way our town and city lives simply do not allow. Given most of the UK population dwells in major urban centres, I think it’s fair to say that the majority of people on these isles have lost their connection to the great outdoors and nature.

Whether it’s pitching a tent in a campsite on the outskirts of a rural village, or wild camping (when and where laws, permissions and safety allows) in a cut-off valley, you can get a perspective on just how big nature is and how tiny we are in comparison. Even if this prospect doesn’t fill you with the wonder I get from it, it’s good for the soul to be in a place where humans aren’t in control - or as much control - as they are in the concrete environment of central Edinburgh, London, or Greater Manchester.

Indeed, while camping naysayers will point to the unpredictable UK weather as one reason not to venture outside for a weekend, I’d argue that rain and wind can actually enhance the experience. Maybe it’s the joy of testing your limits or surviving in the face of the elements - I find it extremely satisfying to get back into a cosy tent after a day of facing challenging conditions. There are limits of course. I can’t think of many experiences that are more miserable than bedding down in a wet sleeping bag.

Camping offers the chance to form and strengthen bonds with fellow humans

As well as reconnecting with the countryside, camping also offers the chance to form and strengthen bonds with fellow humans. I’ve made many a friend while sitting outside a tent, chatting about that day’s adventures - or those from previous trips.

There’s something about watching the sun go down, the stars come out and darkness swallowing the space around you that brings you closer to the people you’re camping with. All the more so if you’ve just come out of a physically exhausting day in the wild.