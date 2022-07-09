British toursits have been warned they could be fined £425 if they wear a bikini in Italy’s Sorrento

Holidaymakers are being warned they could find themselves facing a huge fine if they wear a bikini in a popular Italian tourist destination.

The town of Sorrento, which overlooks the Bay of Naples, has introduced a ban on the swimwear.

If anyone is caught flouting the rules they could be fined £425.

Here is all you need to know:

Why have bikinis been banned?

The ban on bikinis was announced by Sorrento’s mayor Massimo Coppola.

The Mirror reports that the crackdown is due to skimpily clad holidaymakers are making the locals feel ‘discomfort and unease’.

He added that those walking around in bikinis or topless were “seen by the majority of people as contrary to decorum and to the decency that characterises civilised cohabitation”.

The mayor continued: “The continuation of this situation, as well as causing discomfort and unease in the resident population and among visitors, could lead to a negative judgment on the quality of life in our town, with consequences for its image and for tourism.”

The rules also apply to men being topless in Sorrento.

What are the punishments for breaking the rules?

Holidaymakers who flout the rules and continue to dress in bikini’s in Sorrento face being fined up to 500 euros - roughly £425 this summer.

It is a popular holiday destination and is a particular favourite spot for Instagram snaps, so make sure you have the proper dresswear if you are jetting off to the town this summer.

Is Sorrento the only place to ban bikinis?

The Italian town is not the only summer hotspot cracking down on swimwear this year.

In Barcelona and Majorca, strict rules have been introduced, with people only allowed to wear bikinis on the beach and not in the surrounding areas.

If you break the rules you could be fined £260 in Barcelona, and up to £500 in Majorca.

Like Sorrento, the rules apply to topless men in Majorca.

Are there any other crackdowns on clothing?

The Mirror also reports that guests at popular party locations in Majorca are being warned they will not be allowed in if they are wearing football shirts or glow-in-the-dark hats.

A group of restaurants in the resort have also introduced a similar crack down.

What about alcohol rules?

The Baelleric Islands, which includes popular spots like Magaluf and Ibiza, have introduced strict alcohol rules.

There is a six drink per day limit for guests.

If you are caught breaking those rules you could risk be slapped with a fine this summer.

Bar crawls and party boats have also been banned, with organisors facing fines of up to 30,000 euros.

Travel agent Thomas Cook alerted customers to the changes in an email update on package holidays.

The email read: “Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for All Inclusive meal option.

“There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner ( 3 each).