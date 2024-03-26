Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bournemouth will be Jet2.com and Jet2holidays 12th UK base airport - flying to 16 sunny across Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean on sale from April 2025. The latest expansion comes just days before Jet2.com and Jet2holidays starts operations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport. In their first summer of operations, there will be up to 27 weekly flights, including multiple weekly flights to popular destinations across the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Turkey and Greece as well as services to hotspots such as Mainland Spain, Portugal and Madeira. Two destinations - Fuerteventura and Madeira - are exclusive to Jet2 from Bournemouth Airport. It will also create more than 100 new jobs initially, with positions available across flight deck, cabin crew, engineering, and ground operations. The inaugural flight from the airport will depart to Tenerife on April 1, 2025, and in summer 2025 two based aircraft will fly holidaymakers from Bournemouth Airport on their package holidays with Jet2holidays and leisure flights with Jet2.com.

From April 2025, customers travelling from Bournemouth Airport will be able to experience and enjoy the VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidayswin high-profile accolades including Which? Travel Brand of the Year, Which? Recommended Provider and Tripadvisor’s Best Airline – UK and Top 10 Airlines of the World.

Customers travelling from Bournemouth Airport can book their Jet2holiday direct via the website or by phoning the customer friendly Contact Centre, or through an independent travel agent. The first 1,000 bookings will receive free fast-track service through security at the airport when they travel from Bournemouth Airport.

CEO Steve Heapy said: “We know that customers and independent travel agents have been asking us for a long time to make this move, so we are absolutely delighted to be announcing today that Bournemouth Airport will become our 12th UK base airport. As Which? Travel Brand of the Year, we know that our award-winning flights and holidays will be enormously popular across the region, and we cannot wait to show everyone what we are all about.”

“This latest expansion is a further demonstration of our confidence, and it reflects our long-term strategy to be the UK's leading and best leisure travel business. We know that customers want to be properly looked after throughout their holiday experience, and we are making a significant investment in the region including the creation of over 100 new jobs to do exactly that. From today, we are counting down to the start of operations from Bournemouth Airport when we can delight customers, just as we have with millions of other customers from across the UK for so many years.”

Andrew Bell, CEO of RCA, Regional and City Airports, who own Bournemouth Airport, said: “This is fantastic news for passengers and represents a huge vote of confidence in Bournemouth Airport by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, by choosing Bournemouth as their new base airport in what is a major expansion of their operations into the south of England. It will create new employment locally, add 16 fabulous new destinations from Bournemouth, up to 27 extra flights a week and will see an estimated additional 300,000 passengers using their local airport.

“Together with our work on route development; our significant recent investments in new facilities, equipment and staff to build capacity; this exciting partnership with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays represents a step change in establishing Bournemouth Airport as a nationally significant regional hub for passenger air operations.”

What Jet2 flights will depart from Bournemouth Airport?