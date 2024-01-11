The first female CEO of any major US airline has been appointed, as Joanna Geraghty is set to take over at JetBlue

The next CEO of JetBlue will be Joanna Geraghty - it is the first time a woman has held that position with any US airline

The next CEO of a major US airline, JetBlue, will be female - for the first time. The airline announced on Monday (8 January) that Joanna Geraghty will succeed Robin Hayes as CEO.

The airline said Hayes is stepping down for health reasons. Ms Geraghty said she is “honoured and excited to serve as the next CEO of JetBlue” and is “looking forward” to the role. She will officially take the reins at JetBlue on 12 February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Wicker, the president of Advancing Women in Aviation Roundtable, an organisation dedicated to increasing the number of female leaders within the aviation sector, told Forbes that Ms Geraghty’s appointment to CEO is a “really important win for women in aviation”. The airline will join several other carriers who have female CEOs including KLM, Air France, Aer Lingus, El Al, TAP Air Portugal, VietJet, Virgin Australia, and Austrian Airlines.

The previous CEO Mr Hayes had held this post for nine years after becoming chief executive in 2015. Prior to this he was the executive vice president for the Americas at British Airways (BA) and also served as area general manager for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean in a 19-year career with BA.

Hayes said: “It’s bittersweet to retire from this airline I love, but I will always feel a part of the JetBlue team and be rooting for its continued success. For nearly 35 years – both at British Airways and here at JetBlue – I’ve loved working in this industry. However, the extraordinary challenges and pressure of this job have taken their toll, and on the advice of my doctor and after talking to my wife, it’s time I put more focus on my health and well-being.”

He added that he is “confident” Ms Geraghty is “more than ready given her critical role in running JetBlue’s day-to-day business and positioning the airline for success.” Here we take a look at who Ms Geraghty is and her background.

Who is the new female CEO of JetBlue?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Geraghty has been with the airline since 2005. She is currently the president and chief operating officer of JetBlue, responsible for the airline’s safety, operations and commercial performance including network, brand and marketing and revenue management. Her focus is on delivering a leading and safe customer service experience and enhancing operational and commercial performance.

Prior to this she served as JetBlue’s executive vice president, customer experience, responsible for airports, customer support, and inflight service. She served as executive vice president, chief people officer from 2010-2014, after serving as vice president, associate general counsel and director, litigation and regulatory affairs.