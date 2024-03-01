Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A private plane carrying superstar singer and Grammy winner, Karol G, made an emergency landing at a Los Angeles airport last night (Thursday 29 February), according to reports. She was pictured in extreme distress as her private jet made an emergency landing hours after the iconic Billboard Magazine named her as their Woman of the Year.

The aircraft carrying the singer and other passengers landed at Van Nuys Airport around 9 pm with no immediate reports of injuries, KABC-TV reported. The Gulfstream G400 was forced into the landing after there was a report of smoke in the cockpit.

The 33-year-old singer has yet to comment on the incident. Karol G, real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is a Colombian singer who has released four albums that have gone platinum since 2017.

A private plane carrying superstar singer Karol G made an emergency landing at Los Angeles Airport after reports of smoke in the cockpit. (Photo: Getty Images for Coachella)

According to ABC7, passengers were seen hugging after they made it back to the ground. The singer is currently in the middle of a Latin American tour with no stops slated for the US.