Karol G: Private plane carrying superstar singer and Grammy winner emergency lands after reports of smoke in cockpit
and live on Freeview channel 276
A private plane carrying superstar singer and Grammy winner, Karol G, made an emergency landing at a Los Angeles airport last night (Thursday 29 February), according to reports. She was pictured in extreme distress as her private jet made an emergency landing hours after the iconic Billboard Magazine named her as their Woman of the Year.
The aircraft carrying the singer and other passengers landed at Van Nuys Airport around 9 pm with no immediate reports of injuries, KABC-TV reported. The Gulfstream G400 was forced into the landing after there was a report of smoke in the cockpit.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 33-year-old singer has yet to comment on the incident. Karol G, real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is a Colombian singer who has released four albums that have gone platinum since 2017.
According to ABC7, passengers were seen hugging after they made it back to the ground. The singer is currently in the middle of a Latin American tour with no stops slated for the US.
She is due to perform tonight (Friday 1 March) in Guatemala and it is unclear if the show will go on as scheduled. Earlier on Thursday, she was announced as Billboard's 2024 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift, SZA and Lady Gaga. Navarro will be officially handed her Woman of the Year trophy at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on 6 March. The awards show will be held at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, hosted by actor and producer Tracee Ellis Ross.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.