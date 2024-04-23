Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flights are resuming as normal at Liverpool John Lennon Airport today (Tuesday 23 April) after operations were suspended yesterday afternoon (Monday 22 April) due to a power failure. A series of flights due to depart from the airport were held up during the afternoon.

Some inbound services had to be diverted to other airports, including Manchester and Birmingham, while others faced delays. Coaches were laid on to collect passengers whose flights had been diverted.

An initial statement from Liverpool Airport said: “Unfortunately, a power failure is impacting air traffic control and aircraft operations are temporarily suspended. Passengers, or those meeting flights, should contact their airline for the latest flight information. Engineers are working to resolve this as soon as possible, with updates to follow.”

Latest update on Liverpool John Lennon Airport after a power failure cancelled flights - what are passenger’s rights if their flight was cancelled? (Photo: Getty Images)

The airport later issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Our engineers have resolved the earlier air traffic control power issue, and aircraft operations have now resumed. There may be delays to your flight, please consult your airline for any further updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

On the airport’s website it shows no delays or cancellations to arrivals or departures. For those whose flight was disrupted yesterday, experts have reminded travellers of their rights in such situations.

Compensation can be claimed in some instances when flights are delayed or cancelled - but Monday's issues are unlikely to qualify. A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: "Whilst booking a package holiday can slash the cost of going away, if your flight is cancelled you can risk having your whole holiday cancelled or rearranged.

“If you have booked a package holiday and your flights are cancelled, you have the rights to either claim a full refund, a reroute of the trip destination and potentially compensation from the airline. However, in these specific circumstances, delays and cancellations caused by air traffic control restrictions are considered an ‘extraordinary circumstance’ and therefore do not qualify for compensation.”