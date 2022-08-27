London Waterloo: trains cancelled and major delays due to track circuit fault - latest disruption
Services are disrupted at London Waterloo
Trains are being disrupted from one of the busiest stations in the UK.
Services at London Waterloo are disrupted due to a track circuit fault today (27 August).
Disruption is expected to last until later this evening.
Here is all you need to know:
What is going on?
Due to a track circuit failure at London Waterloo some lines are blocked.
Train services running to and from this station may be delayed or revised.
Disruption is expected until 6.30pm.
What has SWR said?
On its website, SWR said: “We have been informed that there is a track circuit failure at London Waterloo. This means that Suburban trains that usually use platforms 1-4 will be delayed. “For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point. “We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”
SWR adds: “A track circuit is one system used by Signallers to identify where trains are on the tracks.
“When these fail, trains have to stop at each affected signal and verify that the track beyond the signal is clear.
“Once they have authority from the Signaller to continue, they must do so at caution until they have traversed that signalling section.
“This process takes up to 10 minutes per affected signal.”