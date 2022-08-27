Services are disrupted at London Waterloo

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trains are being disrupted from one of the busiest stations in the UK.

Services at London Waterloo are disrupted due to a track circuit fault today (27 August).

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disruption is expected to last until later this evening.

Here is all you need to know:

What is going on?

Due to a track circuit failure at London Waterloo some lines are blocked.

Train services running to and from this station may be delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until 6.30pm.

The Aslef strike is the first in a series of planned actions throughout August (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

What has SWR said?

On its website, SWR said: “We have been informed that there is a track circuit failure at London Waterloo. This means that Suburban trains that usually use platforms 1-4 will be delayed. “For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point. “We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”

SWR adds: “A track circuit is one system used by Signallers to identify where trains are on the tracks.

“When these fail, trains have to stop at each affected signal and verify that the track beyond the signal is clear.

“Once they have authority from the Signaller to continue, they must do so at caution until they have traversed that signalling section.