M3 is shut in Farnborough and Hook

A major motorway is closed due to a vehicle fire as well as because of roadworks.

The M3 is shut northbound in Surrey all weekend.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lanes are also closed westbound on the motorway in Hampshire - with drivers facing 60 minute delays.

National Highways advises it could cause knock-on delays on the M25 this weekend.

Here is all you need to know:

Where and when is the M3 closed?

The M3 will be closed northbound this weekend.

It will be shut from junction 4 to junction 3 - near Camberley.

The closure is in Surrey.

The motorway is closed from 9pm on 5 August to 6am on 8 August.

Lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed westbound between J4a near (Farnborough) and J5 near (Hook)

Why is it closed?

M3 is shut for emergency repairworks.

National Highways has warned there is potential for disruption due to the closure.

The westbound closure is due to a vehicle fire.

M3 motorway in Camberley, Surrey. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

What has National Highways said?

In a post on social media, National Highways - South East wrote: “Reminder the #M3 is closed northbound this weekend in #Surrey.

“Allow extra time if travelling to London and #M25. Closure from J4 - J3 near Camberley. A signed diversion is in place via the A30 London Road.”

National Highways explains about the Hampshire closure: “There are long delays on the M3 westbound between J4a near (Farnborough) and J5 near (Hook) due to a vehicle fire. Lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed. “There is currently 8 miles of congestion on approach to these lane closures causing 65 minute delays above normal travel time. “Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.”

What is the diversion route?

A signed diversion is in place via the A30 London Road, motorists have been advised.

There is not currently a diversion in place for the westbound closures.

Is there traffic in the area?

National Highways advised: “Allow extra time if travelling to London and #M25.”

AA Traffic Map reports: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to weekend works until the early hours of Monday morning on M3 London bound between J4 A331 Blackwater Valley Route (Camberley) and J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot).

“Congestion to J4A / Guillemont Park (Farnborough).”

It also warns: “Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A322 Southbound between Windsor Ride and B3029 New Road. Average speed ten mph.”

AA Traffic adds: “Two lanes closed, long delays and queueing traffic for five miles due to vehicle fire on M3 Southbound before J5 A287 (Hook). Congestion to Fleet Services. Travel time is around 50 to 60 minute. Fleet Services are located on the M3 between J4A and J5.”

When did the M3 open and how long is it?

The M3 runs from Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, to Eastleigh, Hampshire.

It is approximately 59 miles (95 km) long.

The M3 includes major towns and cities including Aldershot and the surrounding urban area, Basingstoke, Winchester, and Southampton.

It was originally approved as the “London to Basingstoke” motorway.

The M3 was constructed as a dual three-lane motorway except for its two-lane section between junction 8 (A303) and junction 9.

The motorway was opened in phase, starting with the eastern section from 1971 onwards.

This stretched from Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey to Popham near Basingstoke: starting with the Hampshire section in 1971 and then the Surrey section in 1974.

It has been reported that the cost of this first section was £46m.

The completed M3 eastern section acts were as a continuation of the A316 Country Way, an express three-lane road from Apex Corner, Hanworth, in Greater London to Sunbury-on-Thames.

The southern section of the motorway came later, following an inquiry called “M3 London to Basingstoke Motorway: Popham to Compton extension”.

It was first held in 1971 and then again from 1976 to 1977.

The southern section of the M3 was finally completed in 1995.

It was built in two sections from ‘Popham to Bridget’s Farm’ and then again from ‘Bridget’s Farm to Bar End’.